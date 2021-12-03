Have you been looking for ways to reduce your monthly energy costs?

If so, you're not alone.

After all, the cost of traditional energy sources has continued to rise over the last few decades. Thus it's becoming more and more expensive to keep the average home cool during the summer and warm during the winter months.

Fortunately, solar energy provides a way to power your home for less money while also helping to protect the environment.

This article takes a look at the pros and cons of solar panels DIY installation vs hiring the pros. Keep reading to get the inside scoop.

The Pros of DIY Solar Panel Installation

Let's start by talking about the advantages of DIY solar installation. 

The most obvious advantage is reduced installation costs. After all, you won't have to worry about paying someone else to perform a task you can do yourself. This will save you money that can be applied to the cost of the solar panels.

There is also a deep sense of satisfaction that comes with doing the job yourself. Keep in mind that learning how to install solar panels isn't an impossible task, but it will be challenging. Thus you will definitely get to enjoy the feeling of pride that comes with installing everything correctly.

The Cons of DIY Solar Panel Installation

Now let's take a look at a few of the disadvantages of tackling a DIY installation project.

This is a process that requires time and energy. Thus you will probably need to devote time in the evening or on the weekend when you can focus on assembling the complicated hardware.

There is also the potential for damaging your roof. Keep in mind that you'll need to drill holes in your roof for the framework that holds the solar panels. Professional installation companies are well trained on how to do this, and you are not. So proceed with caution.

Don't forget about the danger of falling off the roof. DIY solar panel installation is risky, so you'll need to take the necessary safety precautions before getting started.

The Pros of Professional Installation

The biggest advantage of hiring a professional installation company is the quality of the work. After all, the pros do this every day. Thus they have the experience and tools to get the job done right.

Hiring the pros will also save you time and energy, allowing you to focus on more important things.

Here is a great resource for locating an experienced solar company near me.

The Cons of Professional Installation

The primary disadvantage of hiring the pros is money. Just remember that you're investing in quality so that you can enjoy your solar panels for many years.

Solar Panels DIY Installation vs Pro Services

It's no secret that heating and cooling a home is more expensive than ever. That's why it's so important to consider investing in solar energy. Fortunately, this guide to solar panels DIY installation vs hiring pros for the job will help you understand the best option for your home.

