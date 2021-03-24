If you've suffered an injury at work you're doing yourself a disservice by keeping quiet. Make sure to report it with these important steps...
You've likely seen the worker's compensation signs posted at your job, but you probably don't pay them much attention. After all, you never think that it'll happen to you... until it does.
The reality is that 2.8 million people were injured at work in 2019 alone. Do you know what to do if it happens to you?
We're here to help.
Keep reading to learn about the most important steps to take if you suffer an injury at work. A little preparation now could go a long way in the future.
Report It Right Away
As soon as the injury occurs, you need to notify your supervisor right away. The sooner you notify your employer of the accident and your resulting injuries, the sooner they can file an official report.
If your colleagues saw the accident, they can also provide witness statements to supplement the report. Once it's officially filed, be sure to ask your employer for a copy of all the documentation for your records.
Seek Medical Attention
Even if your injury doesn't seem severe, it's still a good idea to seek medical attention that same day.
In some cases, you could be in shock, not realizing that the injury is more severe than it looks. Or, your minor injury could get worse over time, if not properly treated.
For example, you might suffer a back injury at work, and wave it off as a simple pulled muscle. Then, over the next few weeks, it becomes more painful, so you finally go to the doctor. As it turns out, what you thought was a sprain is actually a slipped disk, and you have to stay off your foot for several weeks. Depending on your job, this could affect your ability to work.
If you need to seek compensation for lost wages, your claim might not be successful if they found out you waited to receive medical treatment right after the accident. Don't chance it!
Talk to a Lawyer
Navigating an injury at work claim can be confusing and overwhelming. Instead of doing it on your own, contact a law firm like Sweet Lawyers that specializes in work injury cases.
They can answer any questions you may have and look out for your best interests throughout the course of the case. Your best bet to filing a successful worker's compensation case is by working with a lawyer.
Document Everything
In a work injury case, it's always better to have more information, even if you ultimately don't end up needing it. As a result, plan to document as much as you can. You can do this in the following ways:
Keep a copy of your written statement to your employee
Take photos and videos of where the accident happened and your resulting injury
Document conversations with your employer, medical professionals, and insurance companies
Record all expenses associated with the injury
All of this information can help you in your compensation case.
Protect Yourself When You Suffer an Injury at Work
After reading through this short guide, now you know what to do if you suffer an injury at work. By following the steps we outlined, you can make sure you're protected and you'll have a better chance at getting the compensation you need.
For more helpful information like this, read our other articles before you go!
