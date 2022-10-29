On Nov. 8, the people of Franklin County have an opportunity to elect an experienced change-maker who can be effective day 1 in impacting how the Republican super majority acts on matters critically important to them.
Consider the state’s bourbon barrel tax, which currently provides Franklin County millions of dollars in revenue, including for schools.
Because it's so important to Franklin County’s funding, I took time away from the campaign trail to attend the interim Bourbon Barrell Taxation task force meetings. It’s critically important to be informed on task force deliberations and hear stakeholders’ concerns. I met elected officials from most of our surrounding counties (including the Nelson and Marion County Attorneys and entire Fiscal Courts). I was astonished that no Frankfort or Franklin County elected officials attended the meetings!
Elected officials from other counties drove long distances to attend and express their needs. AWOL was my opponent and the elected officials of Franklin County. They are out of touch with the political reality at the Capitol and the essential need for infrastructure growth in Franklin County.
Kentucky heavily taxes bourbon producers despite the competitive national market. The only good bourbon is Kentucky Bourbon, but states like Texas, West Virginia and Tennessee are running marketing campaigns saying otherwise. As you weigh candidates, who will best serve your interests locally and in the General Assembly, remember what is at stake!
As a Republican in the supermajority, I can be an experienced, influential and effective voice for Franklin County. I am the only candidate who attended interim meetings and did my homework for the upcoming session. Electing Teresa Barton to join a tiny Democrat minority in the General Assembly would effectively give Franklin County taxation without representation!
Paid for by Gex “jay” Williams, candidate for state senate.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.