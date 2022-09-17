Gary Stratton Photo #1.jpeg

Gary Stratton

Today’s inflation rate is sitting at 8.5%. A year ago, it was at 5.3%. Two years ago, it was 1.3%. You do not need an economist to tell you that things are going up and in the wrong direction. You and I experience this every day.  We feel the pain at the pump when we fill up our tanks to go to work and for our businesses. We feel the pain when we buy groceries for our family. We feel the pain when we buy school supplies for our children. We feel the pain when we deal with mortgage interest when buying a new home. We feel the pain when we pick up our prescriptions at the pharmacy. 

If elected, I will work to increase our business competitiveness and grow our local economy, I will work to lower your taxes so that you can keep more of your money in your pocket. I will work to help lower your cost of living in Frankfort. For instance, I will sponsor legislation to help our state workers and state retirees with the cost-of-living adjustments desperately needed for their retirement. I will also sponsor legislation to help current state workers to increase their salaries. I will work tirelessly to make your state government more efficient and work better for you. I will also work to make our state government more customer friendly, by proposing alternate hours to better accommodate our commonwealth’s varied work schedule. I will work to further increase internet access and availability to all areas of Kentucky so that you can do your business when it’s convenient for you. Unlike my opponent, I am the stronger voice and better choice for Frankfort. For more solutions to Kentucky’s pressing matters, follow me on Facebook or Twitter and sign up for my email list at Strattonforky.com/email-sign-up. Help me help you. I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.

