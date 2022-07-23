Gary Stratton Photo #1.jpeg

Gary Stratton

As we measure how states compare to each other Kentucky usually ranks near the bottom on many of the positive categories and ranks toward the top on many of the negative categories. Financial literacy and economic education is no exception. While Kentucky is showing signs of improvement given that the legislature and Governor Bevin passed a financial literacy requirement for high school students after decades of failed attempts, there is still much work to be done.

As a professor of economics and finance, I have dedicated my life to increasing financial and entrepreneurial knowledge to everyone. I specifically work with K-12 teachers to encourage and train them to use economics and financial lesson plans in their classrooms. I also have been teaching a Kentucky State University financial literacy course (Finance 101) at Frankfort High School for graduating seniors during the last three years.

