As we measure how states compare to each other Kentucky usually ranks near the bottom on many of the positive categories and ranks toward the top on many of the negative categories. Financial literacy and economic education is no exception. While Kentucky is showing signs of improvement given that the legislature and Governor Bevin passed a financial literacy requirement for high school students after decades of failed attempts, there is still much work to be done.
As a professor of economics and finance, I have dedicated my life to increasing financial and entrepreneurial knowledge to everyone. I specifically work with K-12 teachers to encourage and train them to use economics and financial lesson plans in their classrooms. I also have been teaching a Kentucky State University financial literacy course (Finance 101) at Frankfort High School for graduating seniors during the last three years.
As a legislator, I want to promote and encourage the legislature to continue the Commonwealth’s support of financial literacy by moving beyond the original law that mandated each high school senior have some financial education. We need to add innovative programs to all grade levels that train students to think more entrepreneurially, and prepares them to be more financially and economically aware. This training can also go beyond the K-12 classroom, by encouraging all ages, from K – gray, to become life-long learners in financial and economic knowledge, as well as developing a more entrepreneurial mind-set.
I have a passion to see Kentucky be its best, I see Kentucky becoming more entrepreneurial and financially savvy which will translate into Kentuckians having more financial freedom, which causes less stress, which leads to more happiness and a healthier outlook on life. This is why I am running to be your State Representative. I am Gary Stratton, and I am asking for your vote. Thank you.
Paid for by Gary Stratton Campaign Fund, Jamie Rue Treasurer.
