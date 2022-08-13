How Kentuckians apply for and receive driver’s licenses, Real I.D., and other items for identifications has changed over the last few years. Instead of going to your local county clerk’s office in the county court house, one must now travel to a regional transportation driver license office.
This change seems to now be permanent, thus no matter ones feeling on this transition from the courthouse, to regional centers, this model is in place. However, that is not the case for the convenience; or non-convenience for the customer, this can be improved.
Most Kentuckians have jobs, which take place during the day, thus making it difficult to acquire a license or an identification at one of the new regional centers. While this might have even been an issue when they could visit a local courthouse, it is even more of an issue now and more costly because of the travel time to the regional center. Plus, it is very hard to even make an appointment at one of these centers.
One solution that could at least lower the inconvenience of time and the necessity to trade work time for travel time to a regional center would be to offer extended hours in which the office would be open. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet could offer the same number of hour’s service each week, but differing hours each day. For example, the regional offices could open two days per week at 10 a.m. and then close at 6 p.m., or open an hour late three mornings and then have three hours of service on Saturday morning.
State government needs to be more customer centered at all levels. This is but one idea I have and will suggest many more for our state government to be more customer oriented. Gary Stratton for Kentucky State Representative, PO Box 324 Frankfort KY 40602, (cell) 502-209-0064, (website) strattonforky.com.
Paid for by Gary Stratton Campaign Fund, Treasurer Jamie Rue
