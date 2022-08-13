How Kentuckians apply for and receive driver’s licenses, Real I.D., and other items for identifications has changed over the last few years. Instead of going to your local county clerk’s office in the county court house, one must now travel to a regional transportation driver license office.

This change seems to now be permanent, thus no matter ones feeling on this transition from the courthouse, to regional centers, this model is in place. However, that is not the case for the convenience; or non-convenience for the customer, this can be improved.

Gary Stratton Photo #1.jpeg

Gary Stratton

