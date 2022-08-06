Gary Stratton Photo #1.jpeg

Gary Stratton

Under Republican leadership over the past few years the Commonwealth of Kentucky has become increasingly more business friendly. Each year the business network CNBC publishes a list of the Best States for Business.

Although we have been improving, there is still much work to be done to ensure our citizens have unlimited opportunities for success. For years Kentucky hovered near the bottom of this list but this year we ranked No. 26 for Best States for Business.

