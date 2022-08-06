Under Republican leadership over the past few years the Commonwealth of Kentucky has become increasingly more business friendly. Each year the business network CNBC publishes a list of the Best States for Business.
Although we have been improving, there is still much work to be done to ensure our citizens have unlimited opportunities for success. For years Kentucky hovered near the bottom of this list but this year we ranked No. 26 for Best States for Business.
Although we have been making decent strides and improving, Kentucky still ranks poorly in several of the variables from which this ranking is calculated. Kentucky ranks 42nd in business friendliness, 38th in access to business capital, and 38th in education. (It is not how much money you throw at education, it is how you spend it. More on that another time).
We need to focus on improving in these areas and set higher goals from the top. We have no excuses for not cracking the top 10 on this list of Best States for Business. We can do this, but it takes the political will to make the tough choices to get us there. And that is exactly what Kentuckians demand.
We should be leading the charge for this from the grassroots right here in Frankfort. Your vote this November will make all the difference in how the folks here in Frankfort can set high standards for the Commonwealth. We can do this!
Gary Stratton for Kentucky State Representative, P.O. Box 324, Frankfort, KY 40602, (cell) 502-209-0064, (website) strattonforky.com.
Paid for by Gary Stratton Campaign Fund, Treasurer Jamie Rue.
