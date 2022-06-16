I am Gary R. Stratton and I am running to represent District 57 in the House of Representatives. I will be writing stories in the State Journal through Election Day to share with you why I am running for the District 57 seat for the House of Representatives. I will be sharing with you my many plans and ideas that are a part of my platform. However, more importantly I want to meet and talk with as many of you as possible to hear your concerns.
We have several months between now and November to discuss how we can create positive change and opportunities for Frankfort/Franklin County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. I want to give Frankfort and Franklin County a more powerful seat at the table in the State House of Representatives and plan to use that power to benefit Frankfort/Franklin County.
Our beloved Capital City, as well as the entire Commonwealth has so many possibilities and so much potential, which has yet to be tapped for our economic well-being and growth. I am passionate about enhancing our innovative culture and promoting an entrepreneurial mind-set. I am an educator, as well as a business owner who firmly believes that we can transform Kentucky from ranking toward the bottom in financial literacy to a state that is one of the best.
I know that Kentucky can climb in the economic freedom rankings from the bottom one-third to the top one-third. We can develop through partnerships a Kentucky School of Veterinarian Medicine. We can continue enhancing the state workers’ pension fund, while also including the much-needed COLA enhancements and assuring our retired state workers financial security in the future.
These are just a few of the issues I will be discussing in stories throughout the summer and fall. Please follow-up with questions or additional ideas. You can follow me at strattonforky.com or call 502-209-0064.
Paid for by Gary Stratton Campaign Fund. Jamie Rue, Treasurer.
