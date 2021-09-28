The State Journal asked Mike Mayes, owner of Apex Small Engine to tell us about his business, Apex Small Engine Repair. Here is what he said in this small business highlight:
“We know you depend on your lawn mower and other outdoor equipment to run efficiently and flawlessly WHEN you need it. We offer a wide range of small engine repair services to keep your equipment in tip top shape. While providing lawn mower and small engine repair service in Frankfort, Lawrenceburg, we are proud to service Midway, Shelbyville, Versailles and the surrounding areas. FREE PICKUP AND DELIVERY WITHIN FRANKLIN COUNTY! Other areas, please call so we can estimate the distance and cost, if any.
"Our services include regular maintenance like oil changes, lubrication and tune-ups, but we also repair engines and mower parts, sharpen chainsaw and lawn mower blades and much more. We work on virtually all brands and models, as listed below. We work on both two-cycle and four-cycle engines!"
We carry a wide range of lawn mowers and small engine parts for the do-it-yourselfer. If we don’t have your part in stock we can typically get it within 24 hours.
Apex Small Engine Repair is an authorized distributor for:
We work on virtually all brands and models of lawn mowers and other power equipment, including:
Ariens
Huskee
Poulan
AYP
Husqvarna
Ryobi
Bolens
Hustler
Spartan
Brute
John Deere
Stihl
Craftsman
Kawasaki
Toro
Cub Cadet
Kohler
Troy-Bilt
Dixie Chopper
Mantis
WeedEater
Echo
MTD
Yard Machines
Homelite
Murray
Yard Man
Honda
Porter-Cable
Champion Spark Plugs
NGK Spark Plugs
Typical Services we offer include tune-ups, oil changes, transmission repair, bearings, belts, wheels and tires, blades, chains, seats and air filters. We also rebuild small engines and repair tires.
We work on virtually all kinds of small engine equipment, including: riding, push and zero-turn lawn mowers, weedeaters, power washers, generators, blowers, edgers, hedge trimmers, tillers of all sizes and chainsaws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.