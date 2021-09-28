Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 11.57.28 AM.png

 

The State Journal asked Mike Mayes, owner of Apex Small Engine to tell us about his business, Apex Small Engine Repair. Here is what he said in this small business highlight:

“We know you depend on your lawn mower and other outdoor equipment to run efficiently and flawlessly WHEN you need it. We offer a wide range of small engine repair services to keep your equipment in tip top shape. While providing lawn mower and small engine repair service in Frankfort, Lawrenceburg, we are proud to service Midway, Shelbyville, Versailles and the surrounding areas. FREE PICKUP AND DELIVERY WITHIN FRANKLIN COUNTY! Other areas, please call so we can estimate the distance and cost, if any.

"Our services include regular maintenance like oil changes, lubrication and tune-ups, but we also repair engines and mower parts, sharpen chainsaw and lawn mower blades and much more. We work on virtually all brands and models, as listed below. We work on both two-cycle and four-cycle engines!"

We carry a wide range of lawn mowers and small engine parts for the do-it-yourselfer. If we don’t have your part in stock we can typically get it within 24 hours.

Apex Small Engine Repair is an authorized distributor for:

We work on virtually all brands and models of lawn mowers and other power equipment, including:

Ariens

Huskee

Poulan

AYP

Husqvarna

Ryobi

Bolens

Hustler

Spartan

Brute

John Deere

Stihl

Craftsman

Kawasaki

Toro

Cub Cadet

Kohler

Troy-Bilt

Dixie Chopper

Mantis

WeedEater

Echo

MTD

Yard Machines

Homelite

Murray

Yard Man

Honda

Porter-Cable

Champion Spark Plugs

  

NGK Spark Plugs

Typical Services we offer include tune-ups, oil changes, transmission repair, bearings, belts, wheels and tires, blades, chains, seats and air filters. We also rebuild small engines and repair tires.

We work on virtually all kinds of small engine equipment, including: riding, push and zero-turn lawn mowers, weedeaters, power washers, generators, blowers, edgers, hedge trimmers, tillers of all sizes and chainsaws.

We accept cash and checks.

