Whether we are filling up the gas tank, buying our weekly groceries, or eating at our favorite restaurant, we are all experiencing higher prices, which in economic terminology is called inflation. Inflation is like a tax that affects everyone, but affects individuals on fixed incomes more than anyone else. Many of these individuals on fixed incomes are retirees that depend on a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which depends on the yearly inflation rate. For these individuals the COLA increases at the same, or close to same, increase as the inflation rate.

Gary Stratton Photo #1.jpeg

Gary Stratton

However, there is one set of retirees that have not seen a COLA in their retirement pay in over 10 years. That group is the retired state employees of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Yes, it was 2011 when the state retirement plan for all state employees saw the last increase for an inflation adjustment. Many reasons have been given for this lack of attention to the state employee pensions, but no reason is so important that we neglect our retired state workers. Higher prices in the past 10 years, and especially in the past year, is causing great hardship on some of our more vulnerable state retirees.

Although the reasons for this inflation originates in Washington, D.C., the legislators in the KY House of Representatives can assist the groups affected by these higher prices. As an economics professor at Kentucky State University, I understand the reasons for the current inflation.

I am a candidate running for the House of Representatives seat in Franklin County. If I am elected, I can work with the majority party to try to correct this economic injustice. I want to help state retirees with this problem, but before I can do that, I have to be a member of the House of Representatives. That is where you, the citizens, by your votes, can play a part in solving this problem.

Paid for by Gary Stratton Campaign Fund, Treasurer Jamie Rue.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription