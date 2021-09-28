217 Twin Pines Lane.png

217 Twin Pines Lane

Contact David:

Cell Phone: 502-533-3652

The home at 217 Twin Pines Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601, is for sale by owner. Located in the prestigious “Heritage Subdivision,” this house is a must see for anyone looking to purchase a home in an upscale neighborhood.

Features include:

· 6 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms located on all 3 levels.

· Hardwood floors on main level.

· 1.5 stories with a fully finished walk out basement.

· 4,114 square foot living space.

· And many other amenities.

· For sale by owner

· See link for additional details.

· Shown by appointment only

Please visit Zillow to view the property:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/217-Twin-Pines-Ln-Frankfort-KY-40601/115312761_zpid/

