Professional education programs can be a powerful driver for economic development, as well as a point of status for a community. Kentucky already has many types of professional programs; however, they are located in Louisville, Lexington, Northern Kentucky and Pikeville, none in the capital of our great Commonwealth. While these programs include both medical and legal, none include medical care for animals, thus it is time for us to develop a Kentucky School of Veterinary Medicine.
For decades, the Commonwealth of Kentucky has sent millions of our dollars to Auburn, Alabama so our students would have a seat in their school of Veterinary medicine. I think it is past time for the Commonwealth of Kentucky to develop our own Veterinary School of Medicine. Kentucky is the Horse Capital of the World, and has the largest number of cattle east of the Mississippi River. These two reasons alone are enough to advocate for the Kentucky School for Veterinary Medicine.
My plan would propose a partnership between private agriculture businesses and our two great land grants, Kentucky State University and the University of Kentucky. The Kentucky School of Veterinary Medicine would set in Franklin County close to Exit 58 and be very visible on Interstate-64. The Governing Board would be derived from three members from the University of Kentucky Board, three members of the Board of Regents from Kentucky State University and three members from the private industry. All sharing in the governance of this new institution.
If Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, can build a veterinary school of medicine in Lee County, Virginia, I believe we can do the same in our state capital. We must dream larger and act on those dreams. I know together we can see Frankfort and Franklin County live up to its full potential. We need a leader who can help bring great ideas to completion. That is why I am a candidate running for the House of Representatives seat in Franklin County.
Gary R Stratton for KY State Representative, 502-209-0064
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.