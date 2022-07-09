Gary Stratton Photo #1.jpeg

Gary Stratton

Professional education programs can be a powerful driver for economic development, as well as a point of status for a community. Kentucky already has many types of professional programs; however, they are located in Louisville, Lexington, Northern Kentucky and Pikeville, none in the capital of our great Commonwealth. While these programs include both medical and legal, none include medical care for animals, thus it is time for us to develop a Kentucky School of Veterinary Medicine.

For decades, the Commonwealth of Kentucky has sent millions of our dollars to Auburn, Alabama so our students would have a seat in their school of Veterinary medicine. I think it is past time for the Commonwealth of Kentucky to develop our own Veterinary School of Medicine. Kentucky is the Horse Capital of the World, and has the largest number of cattle east of the Mississippi River. These two reasons alone are enough to advocate for the Kentucky School for Veterinary Medicine.

My plan would propose a partnership between private agriculture businesses and our two great land grants, Kentucky State University and the University of Kentucky. The Kentucky School of Veterinary Medicine would set in Franklin County close to Exit 58 and be very visible on Interstate-64. The Governing Board would be derived from three members from the University of Kentucky Board, three members of the Board of Regents from Kentucky State University and three members from the private industry. All sharing in the governance of this new institution.

If Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, can build a veterinary school of medicine in Lee County, Virginia, I believe we can do the same in our state capital. We must dream larger and act on those dreams. I know together we can see Frankfort and Franklin County live up to its full potential. We need a leader who can help bring great ideas to completion. That is why I am a candidate running for the House of Representatives seat in Franklin County.

Gary R Stratton for KY State Representative, 502-209-0064

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription