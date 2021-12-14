Steel, in general, is responsible for much of the structure and mobility of the world as we know it today. It's one of the most affordable and widely used materials on the planet. Steel plates which can be called structural steel, are essentially the plywood of production metal. They can be cut and shaped to make nearly anything. Stainless steel plates are unbelievably versatile. It's guaranteed that you interact with products that rely on steel plates in your daily life. There are thousands of uses for steel plates, from massive construction projects all the way down to your household appliances. Let's look at a few ways stainless steel plates have helped build the world we know.
The Primary Types of Steel Plates
Steel plates come in a wide range of sizes and Types. The simplest form of steel plates to manipulate are those with the lowest level of carbon. Low carbon steel plates, also known as mild-carbon steel, are standard in projects that require lots of welding or manipulation because they are the easiest to form into shapes.
Medium carbon steel plates are a sturdier option, but with the increase in durability, they lose some of their ability to be shaped and formed. However, they can be more difficult to weld than their lower carbon counterparts.
High carbon and ultra-high carbon steel plates are the strongest of the options. The higher the carbon level, the more strength the steel has.
Other more specific categories of steel plates, including stainless steel plates, are favored in the spacecraft, medical, food, and automotive industries.
Automotive Manufacturing Shifting Towards Stainless Steel
Stainless steel plates are critical in automotive manufacturing. In the early days, stainless steel was the primary construction material.
Steel plays a role in everything from the parts inside the engine to the exterior panels. But, for the most part, stainless steel had been used to create the exhaust and add details to vehicles.
That is, however, changing now as stainless steel plates are being used in the primary construction of vehicles.
As the automotive industry rises to meet new environmental standards, they are turning to more environmentally stainless steel to help lower their carbon footprint.
Stainless steel in automotive construction allows for a lighter vehicle while still maintaining the necessary safety strength.
As we move towards a more environmentally conscious public, companies like Tesla are going all out with stainless steel, making it the overall outer shell of their Cybertruck.
Steel Plates Critical for Construction
The most common and widely recognized use of steel plates may be in the construction industry. Over a quarter of the steel created per year is used for building construction. Construction relies on durability, strength, and affordability. All things that steel plates have to offer. If you have ever driven over a bridge, then you've benefited from the use of steel plates.
Stainless steel has more corrosion resistance than other steel plates making it a perfect candidate for creating unique exteriors. Perhaps the most well-known of these is the top part of the Chrysler building with its stunning art deco architecture.
Stainless steel is gaining more popularity than ever before in the construction industry, in part because the materials that comprise stainless steel offer a more sustainable option.
Stainless steel is also used to construct anything related to the food industry, like industrial kitchens. Its antimicrobial properties, durability, and ability to withstand corrosion make it invaluable for everything from mass production kitchens to smaller restaurants.
Overall residential construction with steel is gaining popularity due to its ability to stand up to natural disasters better by far than wood framing.
Medical Industry and Stainless Steel Plates
The medical industry is one of the largest consumers of stainless steel plates. The ability to withstand corrosion and durability make stainless steel a prime candidate for the medical industry. It also has anti-bacterial properties
Stainless steel plates can be shaped, formed, and machined into almost any needed product. Chemical and hazardous waste containers are one way that these plates are crafted into products to help keep hospitals sanitary.
Many medical tools are also made from stainless steel, from syringes and needles to surgical instruments that withstand autoclave cleaning. Trays that hold tools are crafted from stainless steel plates. They are highly subitizable and provide a durable surface.
Stainless steel plates don't stop there in the medical industry. Surprisingly, they are even used in medical procedures, often being turned into screws and plates to help set bones that have been severely broken.
Stainless Steel Plates and Containers
Stainless steel plates are the basis for creating containers, from small kitchen containers designed to keep food fresh to tankard trucks and shipping containers.
Transporting chemicals can be tricky, and stainless steel provides the right level of protection to help reduce the risk of dangerous leaks.
Because stainless steel is so strong, it can be used to create a lighter tank truck, which can help reduce the overall cost of transportation. These trucks can hold anything from natural gas and diesel to milk or molasses.
Steel Plates and Modern Convenience
On a smaller but no less significant level, steel plates are a substantial part of our everyday lives. If you have appliances in your home, there's a good chance that a stainless steel plate was involved. For example, stainless steel plates are used in the manufacturing of refrigerators. Stainless steel can be finished in many ways, from a shiny, almost mirror-like surface to a textured matt look.
Stainless steel appliances never go out of style and give a home a modern, sleek aesthetic. They're being produced in almost every device you can think of for the kitchen including, toasters, microwaves, dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators, down to the stainless steel knives in the drawer.
Stainless Steel Plates Taking Us to Space
Steel is also bringing us into the future, playing a significant part in space exploration. For example, Space X founder Elon Musk has chosen the easier, more affordable, more accessible stainless steel plates for crafting his super-heavy starship. Blue Origin has followed suit and shifted its newest rocket to stainless steel construction over other options due to its durability and affordability.
Stainless steel plates are a structurally sound option for creating various products and constructs. It also offers a futuristic and smooth aesthetic. In the utterly unique helix bridge, designers exemplify stainless steel plates' ability to provide structural integrity with a futuristic vision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.