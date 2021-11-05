With millions of STD cases rising annually in the US, many people are looking for a place where they can do a quick STD check. First off, going for an STD test isn’t problematic, inconvenient, time-consuming, and embarrassing anymore. There are more than 4500 locations in the country where you can find a lab to get tested for STDs. So you wouldn’t have to worry about traveling far to spot a lab, as you’ll surely have one near you.
If you are looking for a fast and reliable STD check, you must already understand the importance of getting checked for STDs. It is surely the only way to protect you and your partner(s) from all the potential harm STDs can cause if you’ve had unprotected sex.
You can visit online websites like STD Testing Now if you want to quickly check your STD status. What you do is enter the site, make an appointment with your nearest lab through it, and wait for the code on your email or phone. After that, you just have to take your code and head to the clinic or lab for the test. There is no waiting in long lines or filling out lengthy forms once you get there.
Depending on your symptoms, the physician might conduct a physical examination on you or ask for a saliva, blood, or urine sample. If you are asymptomatic, you might just have to run a quick ten-panel test that checks for all common STDs. It is a quick way to rule out the possibility of having contracted any infection. However, sharing the issues, you’re facing openly would be best if you want to get treated as soon as possible.
These lab visits are quick, reliable, and completely pain-free. You don’t have to worry about a thing while planning for STD checks these days as they are confidential, and your status, whether negative or positive, will remain private. If you want to talk to a doctor, consultations are available. In fact, there are free consultations for positive cases. Talking to a medical professional about your problems would be the best way to find effective methods to get rid of them.
Did you know? One in five people in the states suffers from an STI. In 2018, a whopping 68 million people were living with a STI. So, there is a strong chance for sexually active people to contract one if they practice unprotected sex. Using protection is the only method of STD prevention while also maintaining good genital hygiene.
One of the major reasons many people don’t check for STDs regularly and delay their treatment is because most infections are asymptomatic. Because most STDs hardly show any symptoms, they remain unnoticed. Another big reason that discourages people from checking STDs is the stigma that revolves around them.
What is more important is your overall well-being and having good sexual health. If you leave any STD untreated, it may cause further complications and lead to serious issues like infertility, cancer, and blindness. So, if you are shy, don’t be! You’re not the only one getting an STD check, and it is similar to getting a regular health check-up.
If you’re sexually active or have been recently, it is important to get a STD test. It is even more crucial if you have a new partner or multiple partners, practice unprotected sex often, or have symptoms that look like STD symptoms.
You may not have to check for STDs regularly if you are in a monogamous relationship, and both of you are sure you tested negative for any infections before the relationship started. But, even if you have been in a long-term monogamous relationship, you or your partner might still have a dormant STD if you didn’t get tested before. Whatever the case, the best thing is to go for an STD test. It is in no way a dreadful experience!
With several STD testing labs and clinics in the country, you wouldn’t have a problem finding a place where you can get a fast and reliable test. The testing process takes about ten minutes, after which you can go on with your day normally. And although it depends on the kinds and number of tests you’re taking, you can get the results on the same day of the test. It’s truly quick and convenient to get an STD check now.
If you prefer checking at home, you can get an at-home STD test kit from the same website. The tests are completely pain-free, and you will get accurate results. However, the best way to ensure your sexual health is in perfect condition is to consult a doctor. When you go to a lab, they might ask you to get tested for STDs like hepatitis B, gonorrhea, HIV, syphilis, Chlamydia, and trichomoniasis. Unless you have had sexual contact with a herpes-infected person or have visible symptoms, you might not be asked to test for herpes.
STDs may cause fatal illnesses when left untreated. Therefore, it is important to get a STD test regularly if you’re sexually active. Pregnant women have a chance of transmitted sexually transmitted infections to their unborn child if they don’t treat it on time. And some STDs lead to infertility, cancer, and other serious conditions. So it really is the best thing to get yourself checked.
Sexually transmitted diseases are more common than you might think, and various tests are available if you want to check. Talk with the physician about your concerns so that they can understand and determine which STD tests to take. There is no need to be alarmed even if you get any positive results, as there are medications and treatments that can cure the STDs or help you do better.
Getting tested for STDs is crucial whether you are sexually active or not. These diseases can be contracted through various means, and not just sexual activities. Encourage one another to get it done as soon as possible to ensure you and your loved ones’ safety.
