Do you intend to become a board-certified behavior analyst assistant (BCBA assistant)? Do you need to know the steps that will lead you there? This article presents the steps you will need to follow from start to finish and gives you pointers to help you on your journey.
Overview of a Board Certified Behavior Analyst Assistant
A board certified behavior analyst assistant is a health care professional who assesses, analyzes, and diagnoses a client's autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). Once they conduct an analysis, this professional will also create an individualized treatment and program for the client. They hold more of a supportive role rather than a direct behavioral role.
Steps to Become a Board Certified Behavior Analyst Assistant
You need to:
Get a bachelor's degree
To become a BCBA assistant, you need first to have a bachelor's degree in psychology from a reputable place like AppliedBehaviorAnalysisEdu.org. That's because most accredited education and training programs for this behavior analyst require students to take their bachelor's program courses. Some education programs let students take these courses from other majors.
Some of the courses you will cover during your degree program include:
Psychological testing principles and procedures
Theories of learning, cognition, and behavior
Behavioral disorders
Introduction to psychopathology
Gain Experience
Gaining experience involves supervised practicum. You can apply this supervised practicum at a supervised internship or job position in an educational institution, health care facility, social service agency, or rehabilitation office. You need to be on the job for 1500 hours to qualify for the BCBA exam.
Out of the 1500 hours, you must have at least 600 hours as a supervised practicum. In this stage, you will be working under the guidance and supervision of a BCBA for at least 30 contact hours per week. Be sure to schedule the practicum hours in a log or journal and sign it by your supervisor.
Pass BCBA Exam and Get Certified
This exam is a computer-based test that lasts for three hours and covers all the facets of BCBA practice. This includes issues on behavior analysis, research and treatment methods application, ethics, professional standards, and more. The exam also tests your knowledge about BCBA documentation.
There are two parts to this exam: BCBA Part One and BCBA Part Two. The former covers fundamental topics such as behavior analysis as a field, ethics, BCBA competencies, BCBA training, and education. The latter is more in-depth about BCBAs' roles, requirements for BCBAs, and their documentation processes.
Once you pass the exam, the board will issue you with a certificate. To stay active in your career, make sure you recertify within the time specified by the board.
If you fail the exam, you will have the option of retaking it after a three-month waiting period. However, if you fail twice consecutively, you must wait for another six months before retaking the exam.
Bottom Line
Yes, becoming a BCBA assistant is demanding because it will take time, effort, and a lot of patience. There are several steps you need to follow before becoming one, including getting your bachelor's degree, gaining experience, and passing the BCBA exam.
