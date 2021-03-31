 

One of the hardest things you may ever do in your life is put a loved one into a care facility. However, as hard as that step can be, it can be even harder when you suspect they are being abused or neglected while in care. As you have likely never been in this position before, it can be challenging to know what to do next. The following information may be helpful for taking action sooner rather than later. 

Investigate Any Injuries

You may not know right away what to do when there is nursing home abuse or suspected nursing home abuse. However, you can take the first step to get to the bottom of it by investigating any injuries. If you discover an injury on your loved one, ask around and see if other residents or their families saw it happen. You may also request security footage if it took place in a common area, although private facilities can say no. You may also like to request a care plan meeting and have a doctor examine them to determine the cause of the injuries. 

Look for Other Signs of Abuse

It just takes one event or injury for you to begin wondering if your loved one is a victim of nursing home abuse and neglect. Look out for others, like strange injuries, skin lesions, or malnutrition. Nutrition is asignificant part of keeping seniors healthy. The next time you visit, investigate your loved one’s bedroom and look for signs of soiled clothing or dirty bedding. Take notes of what you find and take photos where appropriate. 

Report Your Concerns

If you believe you have enough evidence to suggest that abuse or neglect has occurred, report your concerns to the director of nursing or administrator. Be sure to file a formal complaint so that there is a paper trail. If they don’t act on your concerns or make it a priority, seek help from theNational Center on Elder Abuse or a nursing home abuse attorney. 

Install a Camera

In several states, including Illinois, it is legal to install cameras in private nursing homes. If you don’t believe your loved one is being cared for properly, you may be able tocapture footage that proves that. You can then give it to the authorities or your chosen legal team to review and suggest the best course of action. 

Move Them to Another Facility

As stressful as it can be to uplift your loved one from their care facility and move them to another, it can sometimes be necessary for their health and wellbeing. It can also be essential if you will be going through the legal system to get them the compensation they deserve for what they have suffered. Elder abuse is agrowing problem. If you suspect that it’s happening to someone you love, the minor inconvenience of a move can ultimately provide them with better quality of life. 

We put our trust in care homes to provide our loved ones with the support and care they need to live their golden years with grace and dignity. If you don’t believe that is being offered to your family member, act fast. Take some of these steps above to ensure that those responsible are held to account.  

