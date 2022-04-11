Did you know that most fashion trends tend to work in 30-year cycles? This would easily explain why we've seen such a resurgence of 90s fashion during the 2020s. One of the most iconic centerpieces of any 90s outfit is the dad shoe. As the name suggests, these are shoes that plenty of dads wore during the 1990s. If you want to make the most of the dad shoes trend, there is certain information that you need to keep in mind about it. Keep reading below to learn more!
So, What Is the Dad Shoe Trend?
Dad shoes are shoes that were popular in the 1990s and have seen a resurgence in popularity in the 2020s. They are often New Balance, Nike, or Skechers sneakers and are characterized by their bulky style. Although they are hot fashion icons at this point, their original purpose was for comfort. If you are going to wear dad shoes, make sure that you are styling them appropriately! One of the biggest mistakes that people make with dad shoes is wearing them with casual outfits. Because they are so bulky, they can easily overpower a more delicate look. So, if you want to rock the dad shoe trend, make sure that you are pairing them with outfits that can handle the extra weight. You can also style them in a more fashion-forward way by wearing them with skirts or dresses. A mistake you also want to avoid is wearing dad shoes with other bulky clothing. This could create a blocky appearance that often isn't conducive to the looks that most people are trying to achieve.
Social Media Has Brought Them Back
The dad shoe trend is not just a coincidence. It was actually brought back to popularity by social media. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have been filled with influencers and celebrities sporting the dad shoe look. This has helped to make it more mainstream and accessible to a wider audience. Although the trend may have started with celebrities, that doesn’t mean that you can’t rock it yourself. In fact, the more people who join in, the better! Just make sure that you are styling them in a way that makes sense for you. For example, you can't put on a pair of chunky shoes and assume that they make your entire outfit look good. You still need to consider the overall silhouette of your outfit and the colors that you incorporate. When in doubt, it's best to make as much use of neutrals as you can. This means using colors like gray, tan, black, white, and cream. If your entire outfit is comprised of neutrals, this gives you plenty of room to add extra color through the shoes that you wear. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of since many dad shoes have multiple colors in their designs. As time goes on, you'll be able to find the ideal combination for you.
You can check out kickscrew.com for high-quality pieces.
Brands Have Revitalized Old Classics
As the trend has gained popularity, more and more brands have started to sell dad shoes. This is great news if you are looking to get your hands on a pair of your own. As previously mentioned, some of the most popular brands include New Balance, Nike, and Skechers. However, there are also many other brands that offer dad shoes, so it is definitely worth taking a look at what is available. It’s also worth noting that other brands have found their way into this market even though they did not develop shoes like these in the past. Yeezy is the most notable example, as a large number of shoes in its collections follow the chunky dad shoe trend. Keep this in mind moving forward so that you can find the shoes that work best for your desired appearance. One of the great things about the dad shoes fashion trend is that they come in a variety of styles. So, if you are not into the bulky look, there are plenty of other options to choose from.
Females Make up a Large Percentage of the Market
Although dad shoes were originally designed for men, there is no reason why women can’t wear them as well. In fact, females make up a large percentage of the market for dad shoes. This is likely because they are a great option for anyone who wants to add some extra comfort to their outfit. So, if you are a woman who is interested in trying out the dad shoe trend, go for it! There are plenty of stylish ways you can incorporate them into your outfits, and you don't always need the rest of your outfit to follow 90s fashion. As long as you style them appropriately, you can wear dad shoes with almost anything as long as the occasion permits it.
Following the Dad Shoes Trend Is Easier Than You Think
It might seem confusing at first why these are becoming popular again. However, the above information about the current dad shoes trend has everything you need to know about making the most of it. From here, you can make the decision that is best for you and your look. Want to learn other useful information about fashion and how to improve your appearance? You can check out the rest of our blog for high-quality articles like this one.
