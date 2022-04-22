Stockton Mortgage logo

Freddie Mac today announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards®. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with the Home Possible® mortgage — Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.

Stockton Mortgage earned the Home Possible RISE Award for Fastest Growth.

“It is truly an honor to have received the Home Possible RISE Award for Fastest Growth. Our work is made more satisfying in knowing our team has worked hard to make homeownership possible for so many,” said David Stockton, Stockton Mortgage President/Owner. “This accolade is affirmation that efforts to help our customers overcome obstacles remains a priority at Stockton Mortgage.”

About Stockton Mortgage

Stockton Mortgage is a full service, independent mortgage bank with 40 locations, licensed in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription