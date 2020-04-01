Image Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-rallying-carrying-on-strike-signage-1094323/
For the past few months, protests have erupted through the streets of Hong Kong in response to the 2019 Hong Kong Extradition Bill. The widespread unrest has not only uprooted the peace and order of Hong Kong, but it has also shaken the stability of its economy.
The Extradition Bill, A Recap
The Extradition bill is a suggested amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance Ordinance. If it went into force, Hong Kong would now be obliged to hand over fugitives to other jurisdictions. China claims that the primary purpose of this amendment is to ensure that Hong Kong does not become a haven for fugitives.
What sparked the civil unrest was that this bill (should it be passed into an ordinance) would erode the protections and special status that Hong Kong citizens have long enjoyed as a British colony.
Burning Streets
Where there were once streets that were filled with long lines of enthusiastic luxury-goods buyers, there are now violent scuffles between the pro-democracy protesters and the Hong Kong police.
And this, on its own, is bad enough for businesses. But, consider the fact that these businesses have also been significantly affected by the ongoing trade war between the US and China. What started off as a bad year for business suddenly becomes a terrible year for Hong Kong's businesses.
This has gotten to the point where many businesses may soon close up shop due to the lack of customers. This is because the unrest has, at many times, crippled key infrastructure, like tunnels and highways, the international airport, and the city’s subway trains. The actions and their responses have ground productivity to a halt.
The Failing Industries
While tourism accounts for only a small portion of Hong Kong's economy, the true financial decline lies in the hotel occupancy sector as well as the luxury goods retail sector, where both have seen a 7-24% drop in sales since the protests began.
The political unrest also puts a strain between the local community and tourists from mainland China, to the extent that a mainland citizen and a reporter, who were suspected by protesters as undercover cops, were both taken hostage, assaulted and tortured for several hours.
A Deliberate Recession
Protesters claim that the unrest and economic destabilization was exactly what they want to happen, especially given the fact that Hong Kong's top official, Carrie Lam, refuses to agree to the demands of the protesters. Things only seem to spiral out of control, with encounters between Hong Kong police and protesters becoming increasingly violent.
The situation in Hong Kong makes the place a bad place to invest. That much is true and undeniable. But, despite such an austere situation, there remains a golden opportunity for investors to help breathe new life into these dying businesses, and they may even acquire these businesses for much less, although the latter may be less likely to happen.
While it is unknown for how long the protests will rage on, what is clear and apparent is that the civil unrest is killing Hong Kong's economy.
