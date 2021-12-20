Addiction is not a simple case of over indulgence that can be cured by abstaining from the substance. Addiction can involve foods, drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex, or many other things and behaviors. The families and people affected by addiction often feel helpless, and wonder if there is anyway the problem can be successfully overcome.
There is hope for addicts and there are several methods of addiction treatment that can help you, or your loved one to overcome the situation. Addiction does not have to be in your story for the rest of your life. With proper treatment and a desire to beat it, addiction can become a part of your past, forever.
What is addiction?
Whenever someone has a chronic and compulsive desire to do something, even if the thing they want to do can be harmful to them physically, financially, or emotionally, then that person is dealing with an addiction.
This is a disease that affects the brains of the individual and ultimately changes their behaviors.
What is the best treatment for addiction?
You have more than likely heard of twelve step programs designed to help break the cycle of addiction. There are also many other methods used in the treatment of this disease. The problem with treatments is there is no one treatment that is perfect for every addict.
Addiction is personal and each individual has a different reason for their addiction, they have different strengths and weaknesses, and each person needs an individual approach that combines several methods of treatment so they can get clean and stay clean.
What Methods of Addiction Treatment are commonly used?
Behavioral Counseling
Behavioral therapy helps the substance abuser to modify the way they think about addiction, and make the changes they need so they are more likely to be able to abstain from the drug of choice. The modification of behaviors begins with the addict exploring their personal drug use triggers.
The addict has to learn different ways to respond to stresses and things that normally cause them to resort to using their drug of choice.
The addict has to learn to change their list of friends and stop hanging out with the people who would support them using the drug and start hanging out with the people who support them becoming clean and sober.
The addict must learn to embrace programs that help them avoid the temptation of relapse and use those programs.
Medication
There are specific medications that can help people who have substance abuse disorders to get the substance out of their systems without severe withdrawal complications. The medication must be administered by a doctor or facility that understands the medicines, the patient, and how to help the patient move past their cravings, and withdrawal symptoms and step into the light of recovery.
The medications prescribed work on specific addictions. Some of the common medications used are:
Naltrexone
Acamprosate
Disulfiram
Topiramate
All medication treatments are combines with behavioral treatments to help the person address their problem and make the changes they need to be self-reliant and not dependent any longer.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy helps the addict to prevent possible relapse by teaching them how to correct behaviors they have used in the past. It helps the person identify likely problems and develop strategies for handling those problematic situations.
Licensed therapists help the addicted individual to train themselves to respond differently to the common triggers that normally would have caused them to engage in their substance abuse. This is a long-term process that requires counseling sessions, and cooperation from the person addicted, their support system of friends and family, and local programs that help addicts find another way.
12-Step Programs
The 12 step programs address addiction by helping the person see their addiction, then they take them through basic steps to help them change or modify their behavior. Each person progresses through the program at a different rate.
People are encouraged to meet with each other and learn methods that have helped other addicts in the past. They are also encouraged to face the harm they have done to others through their addiction, to own up to the things they have done, and to repent for those behaviors.
The main focus on the 12 step programs is the continued support from people who know exactly what the addict is going through.
Addiction is never cured; it is managed and handled each day, for the rest of the addicts’ life.
Long-Term Residential Treatment
This type of treatment provides a 24-hour a day setting where the person can undergo withdrawal from the drug, begin their counseling and therapy, and learn how to cope with being sober. These programs may last between 6 and 12 months depending on the individual and their determination.
Short-Term Treatment in Residential Setting
These residential treatments use the 12-step approach to facing the addiction problem. They normally last between 3 and 6 weeks, and the patient is encouraged to continue participation in a 12-step recovery program after they leave the residential setting.
Outpatient Treatment
Outpatient programs offer a wide variety of support services and drug education information. They can also offer medical or mental health treatments that help the patient to abstain from a possible relapse.
These programs may also include family therapy, or other therapy sessions depending on the need of the client.
Addict Specific Programs
There are many different programs available that treat just the type of addiction the person has, like an opioid facility deals with the repercussions, problems and dynamics of an opioid addiction but does not treat gambling or alcohol addictions
You can find programs designed for teens, criminal behavior, and all categories of addiction. No treatment center is perfect for all addictions because no two addictions are the same.
Final Thoughts
Almost every successful addiction treatment incorporates some behavioral modification and therapy. Just quitting the use of the addictive substance will not stop the disease that creates the need for the drug. The only successful methods of addiction treatment are the ones that explore the causes for the addiction, the triggers that cause the person to use, and the methods the addict can use in the future to not return to their addiction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.