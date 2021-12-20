Addiction is not a simple case of over indulgence that can be cured by abstaining from the substance. Addiction can involve foods, drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex, or many other things and behaviors. The families and people affected by addiction often feel helpless, and wonder if there is anyway the problem can be successfully overcome.

There is hope for addicts and there are several methods of addiction treatment that can help you, or your loved one to overcome the situation. Addiction does not have to be in your story for the rest of your life. With proper treatment and a desire to beat it, addiction can become a part of your past, forever.

C:\Users\Aptech Computer Ins\Desktop\Addiction Treatment.jpg

Photo Credit

What is addiction?

Whenever someone has a chronic and compulsive desire to do something, even if the thing they want to do can be harmful to them physically, financially, or emotionally, then that person is dealing with an addiction.

This is a disease that affects the brains of the individual and ultimately changes their behaviors.

What is the best treatment for addiction?

You have more than likely heard of twelve step programs designed to help break the cycle of addiction. There are also many other methods used in the treatment of this disease. The problem with treatments is there is no one treatment that is perfect for every addict.

Addiction is personal and each individual has a different reason for their addiction, they have different strengths and weaknesses, and each person needs an individual approach that combines several methods of treatment so they can get clean and stay clean.

What Methods of Addiction Treatment are commonly used?

 

Behavioral Counseling

Behavioral therapy helps the substance abuser to modify the way they think about addiction, and make the changes they need so they are more likely to be able to abstain from the drug of choice. The modification of behaviors begins with the addict exploring their personal drug use triggers. 

  • The addict has to learn different ways to respond to stresses and things that normally cause them to resort to using their drug of choice.

  • The addict has to learn to change their list of friends and stop hanging out with the people who would support them using the drug and start hanging out with the people who support them becoming clean and sober.

  • The addict must learn to embrace programs that help them avoid the temptation of relapse and use those programs.

Medication

There are specific medications that can help people who have substance abuse disorders to get the substance out of their systems without severe withdrawal complications. The medication must be administered by a doctor or facility that understands the medicines, the patient, and how to help the patient move past their cravings, and withdrawal symptoms and step into the light of recovery.

The medications prescribed work on specific addictions. Some of the common medications used are:

  • Naltrexone

  • Acamprosate

  • Disulfiram

  • Topiramate

All medication treatments are combines with behavioral treatments to help the person address their problem and make the changes they need to be self-reliant and not dependent any longer.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy helps the addict to prevent possible relapse by teaching them how to correct behaviors they have used in the past. It helps the person identify likely problems and develop strategies for handling those problematic situations.

Licensed therapists help the addicted individual to train themselves to respond differently to the common triggers that normally would have caused them to engage in their substance abuse. This is a long-term process that requires counseling sessions, and cooperation from the person addicted, their support system of friends and family, and local programs that help addicts find another way.

C:\Users\Aptech Computer Ins\Desktop\programs addiction.jpg

Photo-Source

12-Step Programs

The 12 step programs address addiction by helping the person see their addiction, then they take them through basic steps to help them change or modify their behavior. Each person progresses through the program at a different rate.

People are encouraged to meet with each other and learn methods that have helped other addicts in the past. They are also encouraged to face the harm they have done to others through their addiction, to own up to the things they have done, and to repent for those behaviors.

The main focus on the 12 step programs is the continued support from people who know exactly what the addict is going through.

Addiction is never cured; it is managed and handled each day, for the rest of the addicts’ life.

Long-Term Residential Treatment

This type of treatment provides a 24-hour a day setting where the person can undergo withdrawal from the drug, begin their counseling and therapy, and learn how to cope with being sober. These programs may last between 6 and 12 months depending on the individual and their determination.

Short-Term Treatment in Residential Setting

These residential treatments use the 12-step approach to facing the addiction problem. They normally last between 3 and 6 weeks, and the patient is encouraged to continue participation in a 12-step recovery program after they leave the residential setting.

Outpatient Treatment

Outpatient programs offer a wide variety of support services and drug education information. They can also offer medical or mental health treatments that help the patient to abstain from a possible relapse.

These programs may also include family therapy, or other therapy sessions depending on the need of the client.

Addict Specific Programs

There are many different programs available that treat just the type of addiction the person has, like an opioid facility deals with the repercussions, problems and dynamics of an opioid addiction but does not treat gambling or alcohol addictions

You can find programs designed for teens, criminal behavior, and all categories of addiction. No treatment center is perfect for all addictions because no two addictions are the same.

Final Thoughts

Almost every successful addiction treatment incorporates some behavioral modification and therapy. Just quitting the use of the addictive substance will not stop the disease that creates the need for the drug. The only successful methods of addiction treatment are the ones that explore the causes for the addiction, the triggers that cause the person to use, and the methods the addict can use in the future to not return to their addiction.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription