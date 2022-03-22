Back Pain is a common condition, with global statistics estimating that 7.5% of the world’s population (577 million people) suffer from lower back pain. Moreover, a second statistical data set shows that 83% of individuals with back pain visit the doctor's office frequently, compared to individuals without back pain.
Therefore, back pain is a pertinent health issue, compromising productivity and the quality of life for many individuals. Thankfully, besides medications, natural remedies that can tackle pain exist, and bali gold kratom is the most popular botanical for back pain.
What Causes Back Pain?
As the name suggests, back pain refers to feelings of discomfort commonly experienced on the lower back. It ranges in severity from mild discomfort to full-blown chronic pain (lasts for months). Back Pain may result from various factors as follows:
Injury to the spine or spinal discs
Muscular strain due to overuse or improper use of the back muscles
Prolonged muscle tension
Spine injuries and disorders like tumors and degenerative disc disease
Other chronic diseases like arthritis, cancers, and kidney infections
Below are some physical and mental health issues that increase your risk of developing back pain.
Age: Statistics show that lower back pain is the leading disability cause for individuals above 60 years old. Age is a significant risk factor for back pain because, by the time you hit 30, your muscles lose elasticity and your bones and spinal disks weaken. The result is stiffness and muscle tension that manifests as back pain.
Obesity: Being overweight puts extra strain on your spine, and the added pressure to your spinal disks may lead to back pain.
Bad posture: Hunched posture or overarching your back reduces blood supply to your core and back muscles, causing stiffness that develops into back pain.
Sedentary lifestyle: Excluding fitness from your lifestyle weakens your core and back muscles, increasing the risk of developing back pain.
Back Pain treatments vary from prescription medications to injections, massages, and even surgeries, depending on the cause. However, ancillary therapy with natural remedies like kratom also helps, especially for chronic back pain. Below is a breakdown of how kratom works to alleviate back pain.
Kratom For Back Pain Relief
Kratom is a popular botanical herb from Southeast Asia purported to have therapeutic effects. Moreover, one consumer survey shows that 91% of kratom consumers use it for pain relief.
Although the available evidence on kratom’s full potential as a botanical herb is scarce, most of it supports its efficacy in tackling pain. So, below is a breakdown of the herb's mechanism of action in alleviating back pain.
Kratom Is A Potent Analgesic
According to one research study, kratom’s active chemicals, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, are atypical opioids that bind partially to opioid receptors, delivering analgesic (pain-relieving) effects.
By binding to opioid receptors, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine block pain signal transmission, reducing activity in the brain portions that process pain signals. Therefore, the herb’s analgesic effect entails decreasing the brain’s pain perception.
Depressants induce pain relief and pleasure to degrees that can escalate to drug dependency, but kratom's stimulant effects create balance, lowering its propensity to cause drug addiction.
Kratom Has Sedative Effects
Sleep and rest help soothe the pain away for most people with back pain. However, sleep becomes elusive when in pain, with one research survey showing that 40% of patients with chronic pain also have a clinically-diagnosed sleep disorder.
However, kratom is biphasic, inducing stimulant effects at low doses and sedative effects at higher doses. By increasing serotonin concentration, kratom induces sleep, creating an opportunity for healing and analgesia to occur.
Kratom Induces Relaxation and Elevates Mood
Kratom delivers antidepressant-like and anxiolytic effects, helping tackle mental-health-induced back pain.
Besides regulating sleep, serotonin also regulates mood and emotions, so kratom’s effect on its concentration helps tackle depression and anxiety. Also, one research study using kratom extract shows its capacity to reduce muscle twitching, induce muscle relaxation, and alleviate back pain resulting from stiff muscles.
Conclusion
Kratom has the potential to serve as an all-natural cost-effective remedy for back pain. However, back pain may be a symptom of a more adverse health condition, so consult your doctor before using kratom, especially for chronic back pain. Lastly, not all kratom strains can help with back pain, so consult trustworthy vendors for recommendations on the best kratom strains for back pain.
