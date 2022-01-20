Image Source

 

It’s finally the playoff season. As the new year kicks off, now is the time for NFL fans to look into the odds and check where each team stands in the 2022 Super Bowl. Tracking your favorite team’s position is the best way to see whether they’re a crowd favorite or the underdog. 

With only a few weeks before the Super Bowl LVI, predictions have seen interesting odd movements among the leading NFL teams. But who are these teams that the crowd are betting to win? Will it be the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills, or the Kansas City Chiefs? Find out here: 

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers have the best offensive players of this season’s NFL, both in sync and at the height of their football career: QB Aaron Rodgers and LT David Bakhtiari. There is no stopping them from dominating in the field when the games are on. 

Rodgers boasts himself as the top seed during the NFC. And with a home-field advantage during the playoffs, he was able to grab the spot as an all-time top-five quarterback. The only thing that would help him climb to the top is a winning title in the Super Bowl. Check out the NFL Super Bowl betting with FanDuel and see the team’s statistics for yourself. 

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may have had lows from the current season, including the games in October last year when the team was threatened to miss the playoffs. However, the Chiefs fought back to the top by ripping off eight consecutive wins from November to December 2021. This is now the team’s sixth AFC West championship.

Since their low point, the Kansas City Chiefs have improved their defense. But it can still become their weakness for the upcoming Super Bowl this February. Despite all of this commotion, the Chiefs are still among the crowd’s best favorites, thanks to Patrick Mahomes, who led the team into victory during the crucial AFC. 

Buffalo Bills

From the statistics, Buffalo Bills seem to have some confusing outcomes compared to any NFL team. They had losses from bad teams, including their games against the Jaguars and the Steelers. But this isn’t bad news for the Bills yet, as they are observed to be dominating other teams.

After winning the divisional game against the Patriots, the Bills were allowed to host the Wild Card Round, which was still against the Patriots themselves. Being a dominating team is an advantage for the Buffalo Bills as they cement their position of being a solid contender for the Super Bowl and not a game pretender. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

After losing to the Saints with a score of 9-0, Panthers and Jets in Week 18, the Bucs got the fans thinking their team was going downhill. But if you feel that you’ve seen the last of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you’ve got it wrong as they still have the best offense in the NFL and EPA’s top defense. 

One of the reasons for the Buc’s poor performance is their choice of personnel, specifically their receivers. Antonio Brown, the squad’s No. 1 receiver, has been kicked from the squad. Chris Godwin is still recovering from his ACL tear and will not participate for this season. Mike Evans also is struggling from a recurring hamstring pain. 

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans may have the best record among the NFL teams for this season’s AFC, but they’re still placed lower compared to the other contenders. But all’s well with the Titans after taking down the current No. 1 seed. The team has now pushed their winning odds up to fourth place. 

For this week, the Tennessee Titans are up for the +850 price. Many can see this as a negative odd value for the team’s trend on the rankings. The fans can only observe how the market treats the Titans before February 13 comes. 

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have a fair chance at the games with their personnel. They have big NFL stars at the first half of their team’s positions while balancing a minor setback with their draft capital. The Rams’ offense, too, has brought the squad into a dangerous situation after Matt Stafford led the league in a few interceptions during the previous games. 

Dallas Cowboys

According to the statistics from the DVOA, the Dallas Cowboys are in it for good, placing the No. 1 team for this season’s rankings. The team has a promising set of personnel, with Micah Parsons probably winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Trevon Diggs being one of the top cornerbacks to enter the Super Bowl. 

Conclusion

It is now the perfect time to place your bets for this year’s Super Bowl! Who do you think will bring home the cup? From the list of NFL teams mentioned above that are likely to enter the Super Bowl LVI, you can see which is the best pick for you. 

