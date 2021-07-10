Side-impact collisions on the road accounted for 22% of all deaths that occurred due to traffic collisions in the United States. They are the deadliest kind of accidents because the impact occurs from the side. T bone car accident injuries can be life-altering because they can cause permanent physical disabilities and leave you bedridden.

T-bone accident occurs when a passing vehicle is hit at an angle of 90 degrees by another vehicle. The point of collision is at the driver's side or the passenger's side and creates the letter, T. 

Why Are They The Worst Kind?

There are several reasons for this type of accident being the worst. For that, we need to understand the structure of a car/ passenger vehicle. Modern vehicles are designed to have crumple zones in the front and the back. These crumple zones are situated here because the chances of a front-end collision and rear-end collision are highest. Crumple zones make the car safer for occupants because they do not let the force of collision reach the cabin of the car.

But at the same time, the sides of a vehicle do not have any crumple zones. The only thing between the passengers and the incoming vehicle is the b-pillar and the doors. Thus when a collision occurs occupants get hit almost directly. This results in catastrophic injuries or even death.

The problem is further aggravated because most vehicles do not have side-impact airbags. Side-impact airbags can absorb some of the force and reduce the chances of serious injuries. They will also reduce the chances of ejection from the vehicle. Side-impact airbags are made mandatory by some countries to increase occupant safety.

The ever-increasing weight of vehicles is also increasing the chances of fatal injuries. The formula for force is mass into acceleration. Higher the mass and acceleration higher will be the force of impact at collision causing more damage to the cabin. And cause serious injuries to the passengers inside.

Causes of T-bone Accidents

Intersections are notorious for T-bone accidents. The majority of these t-bone accidents are caused by drunk drivers. While under the influence they drive through red lights and crash into the passing vehicle.

The use of mobile phones while driving is another reason for these accidents. They are so much into their mobile that they forget to pay attention to their surroundings and hit a vehicle. Similarly, a distracted driver can also cause such an accident and this distraction can happen due to radio, GPS, eating, or talking to other occupants of the car. 

The case of drunk drivers is no different, they are known to run red lights and not heeding to stop signs. They drive their vehicles recklessly and then lose control because they are intoxicated. They put the lives of other passengers on the road at risk and increase the chances of a T-bone collision.

Brake failure is another reason for T-bone collisions, unfortunately, so people are not able to stop at intersections or stop signs. As a result, they can crash into a passing vehicle. 

