Introduction
In the month of May 2021, an anonymous founder launched a new Cryptocurrency named Saitama Inu on the ETH or Ethereum network. The primary goal of this particular project is to educate the younger generation, specifically generation Z, about investing.
The trading value of this new Cryptocoin, Saitama Inu, is around $0.00000004174 for each token. Here, the total supply is 44.6 quadrillion with a market capitalization of $1.86 billion. If you are thinking about trading in Saitama Inu, you must know the saitama v2 price prediction.
Apart from that, having a piece of detailed knowledge about the coin is also necessary. And here in this article, we will talk about this new member of the Crypto world.
What Is Saitama Inu?
Let's start with the basic knowledge about Saitama Inu. SAITAMA, or Saitama Inu, is a decentralized platform which is aiming for educating young individuals about investment along with empowering all users in order to create their own wealth opportunities.
Due to this very reason, the creator of Saitama Inu has created a simple Crypto eco-system that will help to pursue Crypto knowledge among the young generation. Everything will be in its appropriate place while ensuring its inclusivity to all the older generations.
At present, the Saitama Inu projects are not only about investing and also about focusing on the development of the wallet of the projects, NFT_Based launchpad, edutainment, market, and in-house entertainment.
What Is Saitama Inu Coin?
It uses a native token named SAITAMA. As per the whitepaper of the project, the token logo is inspired by a myth about "ghost dogs" in the Saitama mountains, who are the guardians against misfortune.
You might not know that SAITAMA is an ERC-20 token, and it is also categorized as a meme token. The Crypto community has recently given pretty much attention to SAITAMA because it is a dog-themed meme coin.
To be honest, dog-themed meme coins usually get considerable attention along with experienced price gains during the DOGE or Dogecoin and also the SHIB or Shiba Inu hype during the past few years.
Features Of Saitama Inu Coin
Now, as you get a basic understanding of the SAITAMA, now, we will talk about its major features of it. There are 3 major characteristics of the SAITAMA coin, and they are described below.
All the SAITAMA token holders are unaffected by inflation because of the deflationary currency approach of the SAITAMA team. As per the report, the total supply of Saitama Inu is around 100 quadrillion tokens. Among that, 55% of tokens are already burned, and only 45% are currently in circulation. As per the Saitama Inu team. 4% of the remaining 45% are locked in UNI or Uniswap for the initial liquidity. For every transaction, another 2% will be burned. It will reduce the token supply, and this way, the value of the SAITAMA token might be increased.
The Saitama Inu adopted a passive income system that always benefits the users. In the Saitama Inu pool, users stak their tokens and can enjoy returns that are sourced from transactions, which are performed with SAITAMA Crypto. For every transaction, 2% of the total transaction amount gets deducted and used as incentives for the Saitama Inu community. We also can say that as long as any user is in the pool, the individual will continue to receive passive income any time, whenever a transaction is made within their particular community.
An "anti-whale trap" is used by Saitama Inu in order to make sure that each user is earning profit in a fair way. In order to implement this strategy, the Saitama Inu has coded all their tokens for preventing huge holders from taking control of the liquidity. This particular feature is coded within the smart contacts of Saitama Inu and also assists Saitama Inu avoid selling pressure that is caused by the sudden dumping of taken in large amounts by whales or the users who own significant amounts of SAITAMA holdings.
The Future Of Saitama Inu
As per Saitama's roadmap, this particular Crypto is currently at the last stage of development. And in the final stage, Saitama is aiming for 200,000 holders for wallets along with looking to launch the Saitama fan token, launch SaitaMaker and Saita Mask V1, and obviously establish a lot more partnerships.
Also, because of the recent NFT hype, the launch of the NFT-based launchpad might attract more users to its very platform and increase the size of the user base of Saitama Inu.
