Horse racing, just like any other sport, has no surefire way of predicting the outcome of a game or contest. However, you can put up a lot of effort into researching the contestant's weaknesses and strengths. Even then, with all of that knowledge, you still wouldn't be able to accurately know who'll win the contest. But that doesn't mean that you should give up on your research.
That said, statistics come into play. They may be just numbers representing a particular aspect of a contestant; it still gives you insight that will help you win in the end. While stats are essential in horse racing, just like in any other sport, you can also see some things in a horse other than just numbers.
For veteran bettors in horse racing, these signs can come quickly to them, making them have a bigger chance of winning their bets. For beginners, however, it can be near invisible. What are these signs, and what do they represent?
Here are some signs that you should look for in a winning horse.
Track Record
One of the essential aspects of a horse that you should check out is its track record. This is where you should start your research as a bettor. You can easily find this information on a horse racing betting website. Generally, a horse that consistently wins in the top 3 is a sign that a horse is a good runner. You need to make sure that these results are recent, or the horse might have lost its drive or its past its prime.
Not only that, but you also have to check out other factors as to why this particular horse consistently wins in the top three. Factors like positioning, the type of race, and the breed of the horse are essential to take note of first, especially the breed.
Different thoroughbreds do well in a specific type of race. You have breeds that run faster and more efficiently in straight tracks and breeds that are more adept in curved tracks. That said, upon looking at the breed of the horse, you need to check out what kind of race it will be running on. With this information, you can make an educated guess about how the horse will do in the race.
Stamina
This is a no-brainer since a horse that can gallop at a good pace without slowing down is good in endurance, which can almost mean a sure victory in long-distance horse racing. On the other hand, low stamina horses are bad in long-distance horse racing. But this doesn't mean that you should always bet on a horse with strong stamina. Horses with low stamina tend to run faster than horses with high stamina.
Horses with low stamina tend to have a massive burst of speed from the start that slowly dissipates in the long run. This makes them efficient in short tracks. This can be at a disadvantage for high stamina horses since they tend to start at a slow but consistent speed. Take note that this isn't always the case.
Days Since the Last Race
For many people, especially new bettors, looking at how many days since the horse had its last race seems trivial. However, this is far from the truth. The number of days since the horse had its last race represents how much rest the horse got. In this aspect, you will be looking for a horse that's well-rested, but not too well-rested as it can also be a disadvantage. The best number of days you should be looking for is between 30-60 days.
A horse that has been off-track for an extended period tends to be back on shape after 1-2 races, in which the horse will not be performing well. On the other hand, somewhere below 30 days is bad for a horse, for it will be too exhausted. In short, anywhere below 30 or above 60 will rarely produce a winner, so take note.
Behavior
Suppose you don't have any information on the items above. In that case, you can still predict a horse's performance in the upcoming race by seeing it personally, which is one of the benefits of going to a horse racing stadium. By watching the horses going into the paddocks, you can see the horse's current behavior, which tells a lot about his upcoming performance.
The traits you should be looking for is relaxed, regular breathing, and minimal sweat. Overall, a winning horse tends to be relaxed and calm before and during the race. A horse that seems agitated and nervous will most likely do poorly during the race. You can also see this in their sweat. If a horse is sweating too much, it may be a sign of nervousness, which spells bad for the upcoming race.
Takeaway
The best thing about the items listed and explained above is that you don't need to be a veteran horse racing bettor or enthusiast to see them. With enough research and practice, you can eventually easily see a winning horse. However, with all this knowledge, all you can get is a chance. You might win some days, and you might lose some days. The key is to keep trying.
