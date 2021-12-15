Tennis is a fantastic game. Once at the top, anyone would feel good, but getting there is a grueling, non-stoppage of hard work with no actual promise to succeed. That is why the ATP tennis betting odds always focus on the most talented players and analyze their style and achievements over the years. 

But what dictates one player’s success and another one’s failure? There are different ways to look at this, but most commonly, you will notice that some players are just harder working. However, there is more to that. It’s also a matter of when you start. Some professional tennis players entered the game fairly late – in their early teens, and they managed to develop themselves.

Most, though, started as early as they were three or four. Not all succeeded, and that is why tennis is such a challenging game. It’s not just that the challenge of overcoming and developing great physical prowess. It’s also the fact that you have thousands of people trying to do the exact same thing using the exact same resources, practicing rounds and stratagems to get themselves to the top.

The competitive world is also unkind to players who aren’t ranking very high. Unlike other sports where funding allows even the less successful players to make a respectable living, tennis is often concentrated at the very echelons. You will either compete at the big events or forever be relegated out of decent pay. Regardless, the game remains very successful despite the inherent challenges in succeeding and more funding is trying to change that, giving more people the means to develop themselves as successful players.

Until the sport is rejuggled to offer more support for more players, competition will remain quite stiff, which definitely makes the ATP odds a lot of fun to follow and try to get an insight into. 

