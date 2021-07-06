If you are looking for simple, low-cost ways to decorate your home with a creative twist, this blog post is for you. There are so many ways to add personality and creativity into your space without spending a dime. You can do everything from making a coffee station out of old milk jugs or adding some much-needed color with paint splatters on the wall--all while saving money! This blog has ideas for every room in the house, so be sure to check it out today!
Recycle an Old Bench
Recycling old furniture is a great way to create an eclectic and vintage-inspired space in your home. There are many creative ways to reuse old furniture, but this blog post will focus on the bench. This can easily be made out of two or three milk crates that you find around the house. Add some tape between them for stability and then cover with fabric or colorful chobi rugs for a tribal-inspired vibrant touch. It will look awesome and unique. Also, you will have a perfect sitting spot in your living room.
Hand Painted Wallpapers
You can purchase beautiful wallpapers at your local store, but you don't have to spend the money. Take a plain sheet of paper and use paint pens to create different patterns--you will save time and money by not having to go out shopping for wallpaper. Also, it is easy for you to change the design of your home when needed.
Paint Chip Art
Use a clear glass or acrylic container (a fishbowl works well) and make sure it has an opening at the top big enough to put paint chips inside. Fill with water if necessary, then add in some food coloring so that they mix. Place it in your favorite location in the house, and add some creativity to complete it. You can use whatever colors you want--and even make different designs if you like. All that is needed are paint chips and water for this one-of-a-kind project!
Paint Your Furniture
If there's anything in the home which needs to be refreshed, it might be time to paint it. For instance, you can make an old coffee table look new by painting the top with a color that matches your home's decor. You could even add some stencils for extra pizzazz if desired!
Paint Your Walls
You don't have to spend money on wallpaper or expensive wall coverings. Paint your walls with the shade that matches your home's decor. It refreshes the entire living space for a fraction of the cost! You can also paint the main wall in a color that complements the rest of your home's decor.
Wallpaper Your Walls
If you're looking for an easy and inexpensive way to update the look and feel of any room in your house, consider adding wallpaper! Wallpapering is simple enough for anyone with some time on their hands--you can do it yourself or hire someone to cover it for you.
Wallpaper Your Ceiling
Sometimes it's the little details that make all of the difference, and nothing is easier or more affordable than wallpaper for your ceiling! You can choose a pattern to match any room in your home, from natural patterns like wood grain to bright colors with bold prints. It will add personality without breaking the bank.
Decorate with Curtains and Rugs
Curtains are great to add some character, but they can also be used as storage. Curtain rods make perfect dividers in kids' bedrooms or living rooms too! Plus, you can find all sorts of inexpensive curtains at your local thrift shop. Besides curtains, rugs are must-have decor items for your home. They not only look great but add warmth and comfort. Decorate your home with ziegler rugs, and you'll never regret it.
Decorate with Candles
Candling is a trend that will never die, and for a good reason! They are the perfect touch to any room in your home. Whether it's on the mantle or kitchen countertop, be sure to keep candles out of reach from children and pets because they can become deadly if they are mishandled.
Lighten Up Your Home with Light Bulbs
This is another inexpensive decorating idea that looks great in any room! And the best thing about light bulbs is you can find them just about anywhere, which makes it easy to customize your home's look and feel depending on what you're feeling like. Plus, they are inexpensive and easy to replace when they burn out.
Paint Your Kitchen Walls a Bright Color
Painting your kitchen walls can be the perfect way to make them stand out from all of the other rooms in your home! It is also affordable, quick, and you don't have to do any major work or renovations. If you're a fan of bright colors, choose something like yellow or orange. If you prefer the more classic look, go for a softer color such as light blue or lavender.
Get Creative with Your Wall Decorations
Your walls are just waiting to be decorated in your favorite style! Artwork is always a good idea because it's affordable and allows everyone to show their personality and style. You can even get creative with the hues you use for your room by painting one wall a different color than all others or adding wallpaper that features an interesting design.
Rethink Your Wall Decor
You don't have to spend a ton on wall decor either! Pick up frames with faces of your family or friends at the thrift store for just a few dollars each. They are easy to hang without any knowledge of framing needed too! Plus, you can change the photos inside easily to reflect your current mood.
Rethink Your Furniture Arrangement
How many times have you thought about rearranging your furniture? It is one of the easiest ways to decorate without spending any money because you need some new sheets and a little time! Try moving things around in different ways and see what works best for you.
Window Film Vs. Window Coverings
There are so many window covers online and in stores. A window treatment is one of the easiest ways to dress up a room! If you don't want something permanent, window film is an option. It is easily removable and can be put on or taken off, depending on your preference.
String Lights Are Your Friend
Window light can be beautiful, but sometimes it can feel more like a distraction than a help. String lights can create a creative ambiance in your home. They are simple to use and can be put up in any room.
In Conclusion
Whether you want to spruce up your apartment, save money on home decorating costs, or want something new in the living room, these DIY projects are perfect. You don't need to spend your most precious time shopping around town and wasting time when there are many ideas right at your fingertips that will make any space feel more like home. No matter what your budget is, it won't take much effort to get started today with one of these great tips! Stay on top of the awesome and latest trends in home design with a rug from RugKnots. Whether you need wool rugs, runner, or mat for your kitchen or bathroom, we have something to suit any style and budget! Browse our rug selection today and find that perfect piece for your next project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.