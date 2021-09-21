Are you considering taking out a loan and are wondering what the most popular types are? Perhaps you have heard about different types of loans and are wondering which are best? Maybe you want to know more about instant loans? Whatever your reason might be, we have the answer for you!
Instant loans are becoming popular these days, but many of us often wonder are instant loans legit and are they the best option for us? It can be challenging to navigate the financial world, especially if you are already stressed about money! Many of us end up even more stressed and feel as if we have nowhere to turn.
Well, no more! Today we are here with the three most popular types of loans to help you understand them better. Keep reading to learn more about these loans and find the right one for you today.
Three most popular types of loans
Let's get straight into it and look at the three most popular types of loans! These are the loans most people who take out loans are likely to have and pay off throughout their lifetime!
A special shout-out goes to student loans here, which are taken purely to pay for tuition fees and living costs while studying at university. These loans follow many people for years while attempting to repay the loan and interest rates accumulated while studying. There is much debate as to whether these loans should be canceled for graduates and an overhaul of the cost of higher education. It's unclear what result these debates will deliver, but it's worth being aware of it.
Now let's get into those popular loans!
Personal loans
First up, we have personal loans! There’s a wide range of personal loans you can opt for, like payday or instant loans or a loan from your bank. These loans can be borrowed for various things, such as home improvements to cover emergency bills or vacations. Some people also use them as debt consolidations due to lower interest rates compared to credit cards.
Personal loans tend to have lower interest rates when borrowed from a bank and capped at ten years. They tend to have a maximum of $100,000, although it can vary depending on the lender. You usually need a good credit score to qualify for a personal loan from a bank.
Instant or payday loans, on the other hand, are not often as strict. These loans are usually for less money, such as a few thousand dollars, and will be paid to you virtually instantly. But they have much higher interest rates and can often land lenders in hot water. While they are legitimate, they aren’t as tightly regulated as a personal loan from a bank.
If you take out an instant loan, be sure to make the payments on time to avoid higher interest charges that can leave you in more debt!
Mortgages
Next, we have mortgages, typically used to secure a property. A mortgage is how most homeowners purchase their properties. The cost of your property is spread across many years, with most mortgages having a fixed 3- year rate. There are shorter and longer mortgages too, but they aren’t as common and have different payment amounts.
To qualify for a mortgage, you will need a good credit score and a deposit for your house. Usually, between 10-20% of the house price is required to secure your deposit. The bank will then lend you the remaining 80-90%, allowing you to purchase your property and pay the remainder back over the course of the loan.
For those that don’t have the best credit score, there are FHA loans available to you or VA loans if you are a veteran. These tend to accept smaller deposits but might take longer to pay off. Mortgages are usually agreed upon through the lender, solicitors, and financial advisors while you are in the process of purchasing the property.
You can also enter negotiations during your mortgage should you wish to extend the length or make larger payments to shorten your period and pay less interest.
Auto loans
Finally, we have auto loans, commonly used to purchase vehicles as its name suggests. These usually range from 24 to 60 months, although longer loans are becoming more common! Longer loans should be avoided where possible, especially on older used cars, which can end up costing you more money down the line!
The fast depreciation of car value means that shorter loans with larger deposits are advised to ensure you don’t end up losing money in the long term. Auto loans are a common way to purchase vehicles and have fixed interest rates for the duration. However, check if the vehicle financed is used as collateral to ensure that should something go wrong, the worth of the car will cover your remaining payments.
Final word
And there you have it, the three most popular types of loans! As you can see, these loans are slightly different, and there is one to suit everyone, no matter your financial situation. When applying for a loan, remember to read the fine print very carefully and not borrow more than you can afford to pay back.
Check the interest rate before signing any documentation, and remember to contact your lender if you have any issues paying the money back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.