Thrift shopping is gaining popularity over the years, especially with people shifting to more sustainable choices in life and prefer opting for sustainable fashion rather than the fast shopping trends. Shopping at your nearest thrift store is one of the simplest and easiest ways to find great pieces at a low price and to go green! The whole process of producing a new article of clothing involves the manufacturing, packaging and the distribution of the cloth, which takes a lot of energy and water, and furthermore, people throw more than eighty pounds of textile waste every single year. It takes months, even years to break down this waste in the landfills which is why when you choose to buy preloved clothing instead of giving into trends and purchasing new clothing, you help in reducing waste and helping the planet.
What is better is the adrenaline rush that you get when you find a great bargain at the thrift stores and the deals that you find in every corner. Thrifting is just nor restricted to clothes, in fact thrifting has about everything from electronics to furniture to show pieces to clothes, the list is endless. So, which are the five most popular stops for thrift shopping in the USA?
Flyp.
Based in San Francisco, Flyp is a thrift store that has one motto which is to have less clutter and more empowerment. It all started when James Was understood that people would prefer to give their old clothes a second life if the whole process of selling was made easier and could connect with the people. Which is exactly what Flyp as a platform does. All you have to do is take the picture of the item you would like to sell and then the sellers who would like to sell your articles will apply, and you get to choose which seller you would like to choose from based on their price. The platform also provides you with the shipping label to send your articles in to your pro seller. Then the seller will post your items on various thrift store platforms and once they are sold, they will send the profit minus their commission to you. This platform is designed to make sure that the whole process is as effortless as it can be, and there is less textile waste produced.
The Urban Outfitters Vintage.
All of us known about Urban Outfitters, who is a major retailer that has more than two hundred stores all around the country and while they are known not to have the best sustainable and well, ethical fashion, their renewal range, which is a collection of their vintage items that have been re-designed and upcycled to fit the modern audience. From Levi’s denim shorts to broken in T-shirts, to camo jackets, they offer the trendiest options available when it comes to thrifting. They are affordable and take on a completely new style.
Persephone Vintage.
If you are someone who is looking for clothes that have that enchanting twist to them, Persephone Vintage is your place. Be it a fairy tale dress for an event or even a business dress to impress slacks, this thrift store has it all. From details of every piece, they own to the styles that are available, they make the whole experience easy and even the condition of the clothes to the fabric, along with the measurements, everything is provided and transparency is maintained throughout the process.
Quicklotz.
Quicklotz is one of the best places to buy liquidation pallets and they even run online auctions that start at the lowest prices you would have ever heard of. The whole process of the auction is that the highest bidder wins when the auctions close and shipping is added to the winning price which has to be paid within two days. Quicklotz does not restrict itself to just one type of product, it offers appliances, electronics, computers, furniture, home décor, gadgets, sporting goods, tools, apparel, shoes, baby items and so much more. Everything is first come, first serve basis because the quality of the products and the price at which they are sold at are surprising, which often results in stocks getting sold out as soon as they are available on this platform. They offer premium goods at a surprisingly low price.
Luxury Garage Sale.
Luxury Garage sale is an online thrift store that curates their collections with care, from top brands all around the world. They offer only luxury clothing, shoes, jewelry at almost eight percent off the original prices which make the products they offer a steal of a deal. They also have clearance sales and offer complementary stylists to make sure that every piece is verified by the in-house expert to check if it is authentic or not.
Websites like www.quicklotz.com also help in thrifting, and finding great, affordable pieces which are not only good in the quality but in the price they come for. Thrifting not only promotes sustainability but it also helps in saving your money, which is why you should consider shopping from these popular thrifting stores who ensure that their customer has the best experience they can provide in the most seamless fashion possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.