Introduction
Hyperpigmentation, also known as skin pigmentation, refers to a situation where certain parts of the skin appear to be darker compared to the rest of the body. It is a common skin problem that affects people irrespective of their skin type. Hyperpigmentation can cover larger patches of the skin or even affect smaller parts of the skin. In rare cases, it can even cover the whole body.
Pigmentflecken happens when the skin produces more melanin than it does normally. This is the pigment that gives the skin its color. When excess pigment sits deep in the skin, the skin around that place will appear darker than the rest of your body. In this article, we intend to empower you with information that can help you take a decisive step gegen pigmentflecken.
What can cause hyperpigmentation?
Before you wage a war gegen pigmentflecken, it is important to first understand what causes some parts of your skin to be darker than the others. Here are some common causes of hyperpigmentation.
- Sun damage: Ultraviolet rays from the sun harm the skin in many ways, including causing skin cancer. Research shows that UV rays are behind about 80% of premature aging signs in people. One of the signs is hyperpigmentation which comes as age spots resulting from exposure to the sun for a long time.
- Chloasma (Melasma): Here, dark patches of pigmentflecken can be indicative of hormonal changes, and they mostly occur in the face. This is mostly brought about by pregnancy hormones. Chloasma is often referred to as the mask of pregnancy during pregnancy.
- Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation: Skin that has just been through inflammation, for example, eczema or acne, can leave behind dark patches as it heals.
- Medical Conditions: There are cases when pigmentflecken is an indicator of an underlying problem. An example of a medical condition that can cause hyperpigmentation is Addison’s disease. It is advisable to talk to your doctor to know what has caused your hyperpigmentation in case you are unsure.
How To Prevent Hyperpigmentation
While certain causes of hyperpigmentation are beyond our control, there are steps we can take to avoid instances of hyperpigmentation. They include the following:
Avoid direct sunlight
If you can, stay indoors from 10 am to 3 pm when the sun is hottest. If you have to go out, use an umbrella as it will help to minimize the amount of exposure to the sun.
Use a hat
A wide-brimmed hat will help not only provide shade to your face but also your scalp, enabling you to avoid the wrath of the sun.
Make Vitamin C part of your beauty routine
Also called ascorbic acid, vitamin C is an antioxidant-packed nutrient that brightens the skin and also has anti-aging capabilities. It helps to minimize the damage brought about by being exposed to the sun for long hours.
Apply SPF
Invest in sunscreen protection with a minimum rating of SPF 30. Apply this daily even when during the cooler months as this helps protect it from harmful UV rays.
Limit touching your skin
Picking a spot or a mosquito bite can cause inflammation that leads to darker pigmentflecken on your face. This is why you should minimize touching your face. If you have to touch your skin, for example when applying makeup, ensure you first wash your hands.
Effective Treatments for Hyperpigmentation
Dark spots on the skin can be faded by some products and ingredients. These may also help to reduce the brownish patches appearance that hyperpigmentation causes on your face. Below are a few effective treatments you can try:
Niacinamide: It is a vitamin B complex and is a powerful ingredient to incorporate into your skincare regimen. It reduces hyperpigmentation appearance and is also good for your skin tone. Some sunscreens also contain Niacinamide which can boost your glow.
Retinol: Who wouldn’t love to use retinol in the fight gegen pigmentflecken? It is probably the most important ingredient for reducing dark pigment spots. Retinol works by speeding up the skin’s natural turnover ability. It works best if applied twice daily: in the morning and at night before you retire to bed. You will soon notice fewer fine lines, dark spots, and wrinkles.
Microdermabrasion kit: Microdermabrasion kits are a safe treatment and their advantage is that they can be used at home. However, they only work if your hyperpigmentation occurred in the top layer of the skin (epidermis). With a microdermabrasion kit, you will be able to gently remove the top dead skin cells and get a genuinely radiant result.
CC creams. CC creams can be worn as a lightweight moisturizer or even makeup, and they help conceal hyperpigmented patches and even out the skin tone. They can make your skin radiant and fabulous, as well as have an even complexion.
Vitamin C: Products with vitamin C are effective at fading the marks left behind by hyperpigmentation to give you a more even complexion. When buying these products, make sure you read the ingredient label to see that there are other active compounds in them. These include Niacinamide and AHA which can enhance your skin and also even your tone.
Conclusion
Hyperpigmentation is a leading cause for concern in millions of people all over the world. It is mainly brought about by exposure to the sun for long spells. The problem is that we cannot avoid getting outdoors. However, there are certain things that you can do to prevent getting dark patches on your skin.
These include avoiding direct sunlight, especially between 10 am and 3 pm when the sun is at its hottest. Another tip is to always apply sunscreen with at least a 30 SPF rating whenever you go out. Lastly, you want to avoid picking spots on your skin no matter how tempting it can be. This helps you to prevent hyperpigmentation from wreaking havoc in your life. Treatment options include applying Vitamin C products, niacinamide, CC creams, and the use of microdermabrasion kits for surface-level pigmentflecken.
