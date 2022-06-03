Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/u8-QI4tRES0

Did you know that the physical environment of a business can really make or break a customer's experience? As a business owner, you have to do everything in your power to make sure your clients and/or customers are fully satisfied so you can make long-term connections.

One of the ways you can enhance the physical environment is by playing music that suits your business type! Modern business owners have been using both Pandora Business and SiriusXM and achieved great results. Keep reading if you're interested in learning more about what these internet music streaming services can do for your business!

Something to Note Beforehand

Playing music in the background of your business is great for the overall customer experience. But what many business owners don't know is that you can't legally play music in a public space without having the right licensing to do so.

Therefore, using a business internet radio is your best bet. Many of these come with full licensing behind them. You don't have to worry about copyright issues and can instead focus on what songs are best for your company.

Pandora Business Services

Pandora operates under Music Genome Project. It was one of the first internet radio stations where users could like a song and have similar tracks play after that. You could then compile all of your liked songs into a playlist suitable for your needs!

The company has recently launched a program called Pandora for Business. It comes with full licensing and plays tracks depending on your business. This includes your business type, target audience, time of day, and ongoing events!

Features include:

  • Over 200 channels

  • Full licensing

  • Mobile control through your phone

  • Scheduling changes in playlists

  • Family-friendly options

You can also 'dislike' songs to avoid certain tracks from playing at your business.

SiriusXM Business 

SiriusXM is a business music radio that relies on an internet connection. It's more diverse in terms of variety compared to the limited library of songs on Pandora. There are over four hundred channels across the platform!

The business options come with licensing to ensure you avoid copyright issues when playing music at a business in 2022.

Additional SiriusXM Features include:

  • Possibility to get a free trial

  • Selection of radios that go uninterrupted by DJs

  • Playlists specifically designed for certain environments

Music is also kept on-trend and relevant to the season. You'll see playlists with certain seasonal-themed tracks in them depending on what holiday is near!

SiriusXM Business + Pandora

Both business music stations offer a bundle, as the two parent companies are linked together.

SiriusXM + Pandora Business allows you even more access to a wider range of music. You can also stream (a unique feature to this program) the music across other platforms such as gaming stations, tablets, portable radios, smart TVs, and much more.

Playlists can also be AD-free when personalizing your music streaming for business subscription!

We hope this short guide on learning the features of SiriusXM + Pandora Business streaming helped you out! There are plenty of options available on their streaming service, so be sure to check it out!

