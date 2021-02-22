Alternative-fuel vehicles have become a lot more popular in the USA over recent years with society pressuring the automotive industry into pursuing a more eco-friendly ethos. This has led to automakers integrating electric, hybrid-electric, and even fuel cell vehicles into their ranges as new models or based on existing nameplates. One such example is the Honda Clarity, which is offered as a pure electric, PHEV, and fuel cell, and while all three look the same aesthetically and come outfitted with most of the same specifications, each one holds its own benefits and disadvantages by virtue of their unique powertrains.
Here is just a brief description of each variant:
Honda Clarity Electric
Though it was discontinued in 2019, the handsome Clarity EV is still a good car to get if you want a decent performing EV that’s liable for some good state rebates and tax benefits. Plus, being that it was presented at an MSRP of around only $35,000, it’s also likely to be really affordable second hand. It bears some classy exterior and interior styling albeit rather ordinary overall, and it comes outfitted with a good amount of creature comforts and conveniences. Honda has a pretty good track record when it comes to the safety standards and reliability expectations of its cars, and the Clarity has proven itself well in both these regards. Unfortunately, even though its powertrain is relatively strapping with 161 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque on lock, and also very frugal, returning 126/103/114 mpg, other EVs perform significantly better in comparison.
Advantages
Surprisingly refined and plush ride quality
Modern and upscale cabin impression
Packed with passenger and safety features
Attractive state rebates and tax benefits
Decent lease offers
Disadvantages
Subpar all-electric drive range
Mundane and rigid handling
Only one trim/price option
Unintuitive infotainment system
Available in only two US states
Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
For a plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Clarity PHEV is an alright pick within the market. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine augmented with an electric motor and 17 kWh battery pack work with a continuously automatic transmission to power the front wheels. With 212 hp on tap and that heavy battery pack weighing it down, it’s certainly no blast to drive. It is quite frugal though with gas mileage returns of 44/40/42 mpg on the city/highway/combined driving cycles. The best thing about the Clarity PHEV is its cabin, which is contemporary, upscale, and well-appointed.
Advantages
Decent EV-only range of 47 miles
Loaded with active protective measures
Commodious and featureful interior
Impressive amount of trunk cargo space
Good safety and reliability ratings
Disadvantages
Relatively expensive for its class
Lacks power and handling prowess
Engine can get loud at higher speeds
Buttonless touchscreen can be distracting
Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
With hydrogen fuel cell technology being relatively new and with so few people adopting the technology, pricing for the Clarity Fuel Cell is relatively high, making it the least value for money of the three. It’s still a phenomenal vehicle nonetheless, offering zero-emissions, 68/67/68 MPGe, and an impressive 360-mile range on a single tank of hydrogen. It’s really comfortable on the road, too, and boasts as much of a comprehensive and commodious interior as its counterparts. Honda has outfitted it well with driver-assist tech and active safety features, too, making it an ideal urban runabout.
Advantages
Eco-friendly hydrogen fuel cell technology
Exceptional fuel economyperformance
Confidence-inspiring 360-mile range
Soft and compliant on the road
Comprehensive of driver-aids and safety features
Disadvantages
Very expensive due to low adoption rate
Sold only in one state and on a lease basis
Hydrogen refueling network is very limited
Powertrain loses oomph really quickly
Road imperfections easily unsettle it
Alternative-fuel vehicles are getting better and better every year with more automakers joining the eco-friendly bandwagon. There are also a whole lot more choices out there than there have ever been before, and as options become more accessible throughout the United States, soon just about everybody will be driving a low-emissions car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.