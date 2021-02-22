Alternative-fuel vehicles have become a lot more popular in the USA over recent years with society pressuring the automotive industry into pursuing a more eco-friendly ethos. This has led to automakers integrating electric, hybrid-electric, and even fuel cell vehicles into their ranges as new models or based on existing nameplates. One such example is the Honda Clarity, which is offered as a pure electric, PHEV, and fuel cell, and while all three look the same aesthetically and come outfitted with most of the same specifications, each one holds its own benefits and disadvantages by virtue of their unique powertrains.

Here is just a brief description of each variant: 

Honda Clarity Electric

Though it was discontinued in 2019, the handsome Clarity EV is still a good car to get if you want a decent performing EV that’s liable for some good state rebates and tax benefits. Plus, being that it was presented at an MSRP of around only $35,000, it’s also likely to be really affordable second hand. It bears some classy exterior and interior styling albeit rather ordinary overall, and it comes outfitted with a good amount of creature comforts and conveniences. Honda has a pretty good track record when it comes to the safety standards and reliability expectations of its cars, and the Clarity has proven itself well in both these regards. Unfortunately, even though its powertrain is relatively strapping with 161 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque on lock, and also very frugal, returning 126/103/114 mpg, other EVs perform significantly better in comparison

Advantages

  • Surprisingly refined and plush ride quality

  • Modern and upscale cabin impression

  • Packed with passenger and safety features

  • Attractive state rebates and tax benefits

  • Decent lease offers

Disadvantages

  • Subpar all-electric drive range

  • Mundane and rigid handling

  • Only one trim/price option

  • Unintuitive infotainment system

  • Available in only two US states

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

For a plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Clarity PHEV is an alright pick within the market. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine augmented with an electric motor and 17 kWh battery pack work with a continuously automatic transmission to power the front wheels. With 212 hp on tap and that heavy battery pack weighing it down, it’s certainly no blast to drive. It is quite frugal though with gas mileage returns of 44/40/42 mpg on the city/highway/combined driving cycles. The best thing about the Clarity PHEV is its cabin, which is contemporary, upscale, and well-appointed. 

Advantages

  • Decent EV-only range of 47 miles

  • Loaded with active protective measures

  • Commodious and featureful interior

  • Impressive amount of trunk cargo space

  • Good safety and reliability ratings

Disadvantages

  • Relatively expensive for its class

  • Lacks power and handling prowess

  • Engine can get loud at higher speeds

  • Buttonless touchscreen can be distracting

Honda Clarity Fuel Cell

With hydrogen fuel cell technology being relatively new and with so few people adopting the technology, pricing for the Clarity Fuel Cell is relatively high, making it the least value for money of the three. It’s still a phenomenal vehicle nonetheless, offering zero-emissions, 68/67/68 MPGe, and an impressive 360-mile range on a single tank of hydrogen. It’s really comfortable on the road, too, and boasts as much of a comprehensive and commodious interior as its counterparts. Honda has outfitted it well with driver-assist tech and active safety features, too, making it an ideal urban runabout.

Advantages

  • Eco-friendly hydrogen fuel cell technology

  • Exceptional fuel economyperformance

  • Confidence-inspiring 360-mile range

  • Soft and compliant on the road

  • Comprehensive of driver-aids and safety features

Disadvantages

  • Very expensive due to low adoption rate

  • Sold only in one state and on a lease basis 

  • Hydrogen refueling network is very limited

  • Powertrain loses oomph really quickly

  • Road imperfections easily unsettle it

 

Alternative-fuel vehicles are getting better and better every year with more automakers joining the eco-friendly bandwagon. There are also a whole lot more choices out there than there have ever been before, and as options become more accessible throughout the United States, soon just about everybody will be driving a low-emissions car. 

