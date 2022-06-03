One of the benefits of wooden furniture is that it can last a long, long time. That durability and reliability can require maintenance, though. Wood is highly susceptible to humidity, heat, insects, teething puppies, and active children. If the wood is not maintained, the furniture can break down and end up as glorified scrap wood.
Knowing how to properly maintain and repair wooden furniture is a craft like any other. When people think of sturdy, long lasting wood furniture in America, they tend to think of Amish furniture. More information about Amish furniture can be found at https://www.amishfurniturefactory.com/, so it should not be surprising that they can help maintain and repair wooden furniture as well as build such pieces.
Amish communities can be found across the country and even beyond. A good site to learn more information Amish communities outside of the United States is https://www.amishfurniturefactory.com/amishblog/are-there-amish-settlements-outside-the-united-states/. Within the United States, most people think of the Pennsylvania Dutch for Amish communities. They can, however, be found in other locations, such as Ohio, Indiana, and even Kentucky. Kentucky is in fact seeing a rising Amish population, and it is in such communities where people can look toward for wooden furniture.
Repairing wooden furniture requires care and patience, as you might expect. The basics can be handled by folks at home, too. For example, the use of pumice and linseed oil to help keep the surface shining and durable. To remove rings and similar stains, petroleum jelly or a careful heat treatment can help restore the surface. General resurfacing of wooden furniture tends to be considered a drastic step, but it can be done, and Amish furniture restoration is a great avenue to have pieces professionally and properly restored or repaired.
The Kentucky Amish population is in fact now the eighth largest in the nation, though that was not always the case. The Kentucky Amish population did not really come into its own until the twentieth century, and, over the decades, continued to grow. Those who moved their brought with them the same skills they practiced before. As a result, Amish wood furniture is becoming more available in the south and with it, better furniture repair.
Where in Kentucky can you find such expert furniture makers? Crittenden County is one such place. Todd and Casey Counties are also good locations to find Amish communities within the state. Of course, with the power of the internet, finding and purchasing Amish wooden furniture doesn’t require a road trip. That said, when it comes to repairs, finding an expert to safely and properly restore the piece can help a lot, and the actual work has to be done in person, of course.
While plenty of people have heard about Amish wooden furniture, they may not know why it’s so great or the benefits of wooden furniture in general. As previously noted, wooden furniture, especially solid wood furniture, is very long lasting. As a result, it can also be environmentally friendly.
As for why Amish furniture is so sought after, it’s the quality. The Amish generally stick to more traditional methods of building the furniture, using hand tools and handling the work in the style of craftsman from generations past. This isn’t true in all cases, but is the standard by which most Amish furniture is appraised, purchased, and used.
Such furniture can last a long time, but without care and maintenance the wood can break down or face the risk of insects chewing it into mulch. There are ways for people to maintain their furniture to prevent such damage, as noted previously. Besides the all ready mentioned tips, the importance of coasters and protective cloths cannot be overstated. Neglecting to make use of preventive measures will just mean the damage occurs again. Having to get expensive and cherished pieces repaired multiple times is not the sort of road trip people like to make.
Other useful protective measures include regular dusting, which despite being obvious can be forgotten in the bustle of daily life. Preventing wear from dryness or humidity can be accomplished with oils and other materials, but make sure to carefully research the right supplies. Otherwise you might cause damage in the process.
Wooden furniture is beautiful and long lasting, but only when it is properly maintained. Thanks to expanding Amish communities in Kentucky, Amish wooden furniture is easier to find than in the past, especially with the power of online ordering. Still, from neglect or the weather, wooden furniture can wear and damage over the years and decades. While home efforts can help prevent that, sometimes repairs are needed. For that, those same builders might be able to save the furniture before it’s too late. With their help and the right care, wooden furniture can, and should, be passed down from generation to generation.
