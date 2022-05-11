Recent developments in the robotics industry have seen affordable robot arms come to market for small businesses. Today any business can go shopping for a fully-capable and modern robotic arm and quickly integrate it into their current setup. Here are the basics of purchasing robotic arms for small businesses in 2022.
Things to Look for in a Robotic Arm
Number of Axes
An axis in robotics can be loosely defined as the number of joints a robot arm has. Industrial robot arms can have anything from a single axis to six axes. More axes on an industrial means it can do a higher range of movements to do complex tasks efficiently.
Usually, the first two axes in a robotic arm allow it to move horizontally and vertically within its space. The first one, usually at the robot's base, will enable it to reposition the end effector horizontally in any direction and within a 360-degree radius. The second one allows it to move the end effector up and down at a 90-degree angle.
A 3-axis robot arm has a third joint (axis) that allows it to move more in its space and have better reach. The third joint will enable it to move vertically at a 180-degree angle. With the combination of the three axes, this robot arm can reach any point in its work radius but may be limited in the number of actions it can do.
A 4-axis, 5-axis, or 6-axis robot combines all the movement functionalities of the three primary axes but adds more functionality in manipulating the end effector. The last three joints (axes) allow the robot to move the end effector in any direction, thus acting more like a human arm with flexible fingers.
Choosing the Number of Axes on your Robot Arm
Generally, robot arms with six axes offer a full range of motion and manipulation abilities, thus allowing them to do complex tasks efficiently. However, you don't need to go for the most sophisticated robot arm unless you need it. Depending on your use case or setup, you can even go for a 2-axis robot arm that can do simple repetitive tasks as desired.
A sophisticated robot arm with 6-axes is great for more complex tasks such as engraving, sorting items, tending, interacting with humans, etc. Simple robot arms with three or fewer axes are usually cheaper and suitable for simple and repetitive tasks like picking and placing.
Expert Tip: It used to be that the more axes a robot arm has, the more expensive it is. However, modern, smaller and versatile industrial robot arms made for small businesses are different. Most come with all six axes with little price difference between the base and more sophisticated models. Go with the six-axis model if you have the need and a budget for a versatile robot arm.
Power Consumption Rating
The power rating of an industrial robot indicates how much energy it consumes and is usually a significant factor for small businesses. Modern SME industrial robots are efficient and consume far less power than traditional industrial robots. However, look into the efficiency of the robot arm you are purchasing to manage production costs.
Robot arm power ratings are often disclosed by the manufacturer on advertising labels or brochures. The rating is usually given. For instance, a typical small robot arm with six axes has a minimum power consumption rating between 90W and 100 Watts. The lower the figure, the better because you won't spend so much to keep the robot(s) running as a small business with a limited budget.
Payload Rating
The payload rating indicates how much weight your robot arm will be able to lift in everyday operations. The payload rating is vital if you use the robot arm to lift items in pick and place operations. Look for a robot arm designed for heavy lifting if you deal with heavy items.
The payload rating is calculated based on several factors, such as the distance between the s-axis and the T-axis. Manufacturers will often indicate or tell you how much weight a model can handle (in kgs/lbs) and what you can do to increase the payload. It is also necessary to note that end of arm effectors also have payload limits that you must adhere to for safety and optimal operation.
Operating Speed
Robot arms are designed to operate at a specific minimum and maximum speed. Speed in robotics refers to the rate at which the robot arm moves in its envelope. For instance, standard small robots can move each wrist at an average speed of 180 degrees (angle) per second. This means the wrist can move from angle zero to the furthest point within its operating radius in a second.
Speed is vital for all applications because it determines how fast a robot can finish a task and move on to the next one. However, not all operations or applications require high speeds as some favor accuracy and safety. For instance, collaborative robots designed to work alongside humans have speed restrictions.
Working Envelop
The working envelope refers to the distance a robot can reach in its workspace and is determined by the length of its "limbs" and end of arm effectors. You will also find manufacturers who use the term "reach" instead of working envelop in their spec sheets. Reach or working envelop is expressed in millimeters, inches, feet, or meters.
The type of work and available space will determine the working envelope you choose. It would be best to do a needs assessment to decide which robot arm to buy based on its reach or working envelope. Typically, standard small business robot arms have a reach of about 35 inches, give or take. Also, note that reach can be extended by adding more extended wrists to a modular robot arm.
Motion Range
Closely related to the working envelope is the motion range. Motion range is the maximum distance each part of the robot arm can move in its space. Typical 6-axis robot arms have a full motion range. Each element (base, shoulder, elbow, and wrists) can cover a 360-degree radius in any direction. What you go for depends on the type of work you want the robot to do and spatial configuration.
Other essential features to consider in your purchase decision include the size of the robotic arm, rigidity, programming interface, software, and target applications. Also, keep in mind that there are generic robotic arms and special-purpose ones. As a small business, you may want to look for a versatile robotic arm with a wide array of end-of-arm effectors in the market.
