Introduction
Loosely translated, Palo Santo means holy wood. It is a mystical tree that has close ties to the famous frankincense and myrrh that were mentioned in the bible.
The scent of this special tree is unmistakable. The indigenous people of the Andes region of Bolivia took the burning of the sticks of the tree to be a sacred practice. It was done for cleansing their space and for warding off evil practices. The tree belongs to the citrus family and is characterized by strikingly sweet mint, lemon, and pine notes. In this article, we tell you how to use the mystical tree sticks and their benefits. This way, you will be armed with all the information you need to have before you palo santo kaufen. Keep reading to learn more.
Health Benefits
Healing
One of the main reasons many people love palo santo kaufen is because of its natural healing properties, especially for the common cold and flu. Also, some people use it for relieving headaches, anxiety, asthma, depression, and anxiety. The mystical wood sticks also have anti-inflammatory properties.
Used as an essential oil, palo santo is perfect for aromatherapy. It may also be used for therapeutic massages. It is also uncommon for the holy wood to be added to scrubs, body lotions, candles, and soaps to moisturize and cleanse the skin.
It also has a calming effect and can support the nervous and immune systems. This facilitates quicker recovery when you are sick.
And if you have indigestion problems, you just need to drink tea made of Palo Santo. Also, the holy wood boasts of high amounts of d-limonene, which is a compound believed to help protect people from several varieties of cancers.
Cleansing
Perhaps the most common uses for which Palo Santo is known are house cleansings and spiritual purifications. The smoke released when Palo Santo sticks are burned is thought to restore calm emotions and negative energy.
When burned, the wood releases uplifting, pleasant, and fresh smoke that also keeps away insects like mosquitoes and houseflies. The smell of the wood can also improve your creativity.
Relaxation
Ever wondered why many people burn Palo Santo before they begin meditating? It is because of the relaxation properties it induces. The sweet, citrusy scent of the holy wood can change the energy in any room.
Few things work more magic to shake off stress than lighting a candle scented with Palo Santo or stick. It works wonders before you start your meditation.
And before you take a hot bath, add two drops of the Palo Santo essential oil, combined with the same amount of lavender oil for an exquisite experience. Mixing this into your hot bath is sure to help you relax and feel much reinvigorated.
Stress Relief
If you feel stressed, you may only need to inhale the unmistakable aroma of Palo Santo sticks or essential oil. Also, this wood contains bags of antioxidants that make it ideal for treating inflammation.
How To Use Palo Santo For Maximum Effects
Using Palo Santo sticks or essential oil isn’t complicated especially if you know a thing or two about its history and context. In this section, we will tell you a few ways of incorporating the oil or sticks into your daily practice for maximum effect. However, when you light the sticks of this mystical, do not directly inhale its smoke. Also, make sure that you open the doors and windows.
(a). For meditating
This is pretty straightforward. Using a lighter or match, ignite one end of the stick. Let it burn for a few seconds and then blow it out. You will notice white smoke coming from the shouldering part of the stick for a couple of minutes. At this time, you can have the stick propped in an incense burner or you can do it prior. It will release a grounding aroma that helps ready your mind for meditation.
(b). For clearing your space:
Before you start, make sure you have the right frame of mind. This is done by having a clear intention of clearing the negative energy present in your space. Using the same steps as in (a) above light off your stick and then walk around the room to allow the smoke to spread. Make sure your mind is focused and be reminded that it may be necessary to relight the stick a couple of times more.
(c). For therapeutic benefits:
The essential oil made from Palo Santo can be diffused and its aromatherapy properties harnessed. The oil can help relieve tension, calm your nervous system, and boost your mood.
Palo Santo- More than a Wellness Trend
After research, it is easy to say that Palo Santo is much more than another popular wellness trend. Its primary purpose is indeed its therapeutic properties. However, it can boost mood and even strengthen vitality.
Many people have found it to be the most preferred way of killing bad vibes. We use it immensely for meditation. Also, it is a way of enhancing creativity and concentration at home or in the office.
A bottle of Palo Santo essential oil can do wonders when you carry it in your purse. Applying only a couple of drops is enough to relieve stress, bad moods, panic and anxiety attacks, and headaches. There’s hardly anything to make you hate this natural holy wood that doesn’t have any side effects.
Conclusion
As you can see, there is every reason to Palo Santo kaufen. For starters, the scent of this South American wood can relieve stress, boost mood, and even create a relaxing atmosphere before you start meditating. The use of Palo Santo in the home is also a great way of clearing your space and calming the mind. In South America where the tree was first discovered, people attach a lot of sanctity to its use.
When buying Palo Santo, make sure you get it from a reputable source. There are all types of sites on the internet that claim to offer it but only true dealers guarantee you get the highest-quality Palo Santo.
