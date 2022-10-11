Often when people think of traveling over a few hours, they think of planes, trains, or a road trip! Rather than dealing with the chaos of air travel, the slow chug of a train, or driving yourself, long-distance car services provide travelers with ease and many perks!
Effortless Travel
Let’s face it; anytime one has to go to the airport, it can be chaotic. Not only do you have to get yourself to the airport, but then you must go through the tedious process of check-ins, security lines, gate changes, delays, the flight itself, waiting for your bags, and then figuring out how to get to your final destination. It’s a mess of planning that can easily get thrown out of whack. By booking a long distance car service, your travel is effortless. They will pick you up and drop you off on time with no struggle in-between.
Less Exposure to People
We live in an era where excessive exposure to strangers is worrisome and potentially dangerous to your health. Rather than coming into close contact with hundreds if not thousands of different people in the span of a day, a long distance car ride leaves you with just your driver and fellow passengers. Plus, chauffeur services take preventive measures to disinfect their cars and ensure that their drivers are healthy.
Secure Baggage
A 2019 study found that of the 400 airlines worldwide, 28 million bags are mishandled annually; of those bags, 77% get delayed, and 5% become lost entirely. Whether you are heading on vacation, to a corporate event, or anything else, lost or delayed baggage can feel like the end of the world. By booking a car service, your bag will simply be in the trunk, available for retrieval at any time.
Ability to Take the Scenic Route
Other than takeoff and landing, plane rides don't have much to offer in the way of scenery. Similarly, rideshare services only take the fastest route available, which usually means an ugly highway. By booking a long-distance car service, you can truly enjoy the journey. If you want to take the scenic route, whether that means through backroads or along the coast, your driver will accommodate your request.
It’s a Mobile Office
We live in a fast-paced world, and sometimes the only free time we have to catch up on business or life is on the journey. Chauffeur services often come with WiFi, snacks, and USB ports to allow you to finally make it through your email list, give your mother a call, catch up on your favorite show, or any other task in a relaxed, quiet, and comfortable environment.
Less Expensive than Air Travel
Depending on how far you plan to go, long-distance chauffeur service is frequently cheaper and faster than other modes of transportation. Say you want to go from Miami to Orlando. If there are just two people in the car, you are looking at roughly the same expense as flying. However, you save on time! It's only a 3.5-hour drive, but to fly that distance could take upwards of 6 hours with all the airline fuss! Add in a third person, and you are saving hundreds of dollars, hours of time, and enjoying a pleasurable, professional experience.
For parents, imagine how easy it would be to head to Orlando for the weekend with your kids this way! No struggling with bags, worrying about your kids getting lost in the airport, or timing potty breaks. Just a smooth, simple ride right to your hotel!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.