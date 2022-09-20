Keeping digital data safe when cyber attacks are just lurking around the corner is essential. Encryption plays a prominent role in ensuring the safety of digital data. Encryptions are of many types; however, currently, zero-knowledge encryption is the best encryption which is available in the market. Before focusing on zero-knowledge encryption, it is critical to understand the meaning of encryption first. Encryption, in the simplest term, makes the readable data unreadable. The plain text that humans and machines can read is transformed into ciphertext. This text then makes it unreadable both for the machines and the humans. Only the person with the correct decryption key has the power to convert the unreadable text back into readable language.
The Problem With Encryption
Just like irrespective of the strength of the password, there is always a possibility of hacking a password, encryption poses the same problem. Encryption can only be as strong as the key used to secure it. Therefore, just because something is encrypted in no way is it completely safe. For instance, if your device uses a shared IP, which can be verified onWhat Is My IP, even if the Wi-Fi you are using is secure, there can be a compromise. To understand it better, let us take the analogy of passwords. Even though you might keep a strong password, it can be guessed, compromising the data. Similarly, if someone comes to know about the password, again, the password can be compromised. All these loopholes are also applicable to encryption. For such reasons, it is crucial to opt for zero-knowledge encryption.
What Is Zero-Knowledge Encryption?
It is a type of encryption. It is an encryption type that ensures that your data is always secure. Only the person with the essentials required to decrypt it can access the data. Zero encryption differs from other encryption types because the data you want to protect is encrypted even before it leaves your device. Before you transfer or upload the data to a server, it leaves your device in an encrypted form.
The three stages of zero-knowledge encryption are client-side encryption, during transfer, and encryption at rest. In other words, zero-knowledge encryption uses a mixture of different encryption methods to provide overall protection to the data.
For zero-knowledge encryption to work, it is essential to ensure that the key to decrypt the data is not stored in a place accessible to a third party. Only you and no one else has the key to decrypt the data. Hence, the name of zero-knowledge in the zero-knowledge encryption.
Most often, the zero-knowledge encryption works on zero-knowledge proof. The zero-knowledge proof is a cryptographic authentication method where instead of giving the password, one simply needs to show proof of knowledge. To achieve the same, the prover needs to answer a set of interactive and/or non-interactive challenges from the survival provider. A complicated mathematical algorithm manages the entire setup to ensure the user’s privacy.
The Benefits Of Zero-Knowledge Encryption
Zero-knowledge encryption is commonly used in password manager apps and cloud storage services. The foremost benefit of zero-knowledge encryption is that it gives rigid protection to all your sensitive data. Also, it ensures that you, as the user, only have the key to decrypt the data. In other types of encryption, a user needs to share the decryption key with other services. However, it is not the case with zero-knowledge encryption. Also, as we have discussed, the data is encrypted before it even leaves your device in zero-knowledge encryption. Therefore, you can be sure that it is secure from everyone. It also includes security from the platform where the data is uploaded.
The only problem with zero-knowledge encryption is that your data will be lost forever if you ever lose or forget your key or password. The barrier that zero-knowledge encryption creates is so strong that it cannot be penetrated. Just to stay on the safer side, you can go for services that provide you with the option of a recovery key. However, if you lose even that, you surely will be in hot water. Therefore, even though zero-knowledge encryption might sound tempting because of the tight security that it provides, it is essential at the same time to be very sincere in storing and saving the master key.
