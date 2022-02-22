Table of Contents
The start of the new year brings about a lot of changes in our lives. We leave behind the old and outdated while making space for the new. The same applies to the internet plans in your households. If you have been suffering from a slow connection, you can opt for one of the AT&T internet packages that may be available in your area.
AT&T is dedicated to providing its subscribers with high-speed internet connections. They offer IPBB connections and fiber-optic services as well. In addition, you are not obligated to sign any contracts with them and can pay them monthly for your needs. Have a look at the various options so that you can decide which one is suitable for you.
AT&T INTERNET
IPBB stands for Internet Protocol Broadband and is used to refer to AT&T’s DSL connections. AT&T Internet is offered through a mix of technologies that includes Ethernet, ADSL2+, VDSL2, and G.Fast. The network has been improved significantly by delivering these technologies over a mix of fiber and coaxial cables.
The AT&T Internet offers download speeds that can be as high as 100 Mbps, which is a lot faster than the speeds offered by traditional DSL. However, unlike AT&T Fiber, it doesn’t offer the same speed for uploads. Regardless, AT&T offers a steady connection that keeps you and your household connected to the internet.
AT&T Internet is available in 21 states. You can easily access AT&T Internet in urban areas. In rural areas, the speeds may be slower, but the connection is still reliable. No matter where you live, AT&T can help you access the fastest speed in the area at affordable prices.
Some of the packages under AT& Internet have been detailed below. However, these prices are not fixed and are subject to change at any time.
IPBB (25, 50, 75 Mbps)
Internet 25
The Internet 25 plan offers users download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps. This package comes with a data limit of 1TB and is available for $45 per month when you sign up for their services. Additional surcharges for equipment, installation, and other surcharges may apply, along with any applicable taxes.
The subscriber will be required to pay $10 for each additional 50GB, once the data cap has been reached. Users can also pay an additional $30 to opt for an unlimited data allowance for each month.
Internet 50
Similarly, INTERNET 50 plan offers users download speeds of 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 10Mbps. This package also comes with a data limit of 1TB. The package will cost the subscriber $45 per month. Like all other packages, an extra charge for equipment, installation, and other surcharges may apply, along with any applicable taxes.
Internet 75
When available, the INTERNET 50 plan offers subscribers download speeds of 75 Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps. A data limit of 1TB is also applicable to this package and will also cost users $45 per month. Like the others, an extra charge applies for equipment, installation, and other surcharges, along with any applicable taxes.
IPBB (100 Mbps)
With the INTERNET 100 plan, subscribers can enjoy up to 100 Mbps download speed and 20Mbps upload speed. The package offers unlimited data for the household. It can be availed for the price of $45/month, if you subscribe with AT&T. In addition, you would be required to pay any additional charges pertaining to the installation, equipment, and taxes.
Internet Plan
Price per Month
IPBB (25, 50 & 75)
$45 per month
IPBB 100
$45 per month
AT&T FIBER
AT&T offers high-speed, fiber-optic internet connections with the aid of fiber-optic cables. Users, with access to AT&T’s fiber-optic internet, will be able to enjoy fast downloads and uploads. However, this connection is not available in all parts of the country and is found in select areas. AT&T is focused on providing broadband internet to more territories over time.
One of the biggest advantages offered by AT&T Fiber is its symmetrical upload and download speeds. Usually, ISPs will offer higher download speeds as users generally download more content than they upload. With AT&T Fiber, you can get the same high-speed internet for all your upload needs too.
In addition, AT&T Fiber can offer consistent and reliable connections at any point in the day. This means, you no longer have to suffer outages in peak times and use the internet for anything you need. However, the listed speeds can vary depending on wired connections to the gateway.
As of today, AT&T Fiber is offered to the customers through various plans. Have a look at the plans below.
FIBER 300
The Fiber 300 plan offers users upload and download speeds of 300Mbps. The package has no data caps and costs $35 per month when you sign up with AT&T. As is the case with all packages, additional surcharges may be applicable for equipment, installation, and taxes.
FIBER 500
With FIBER 500, your household is provided a connection with upload and download speeds of 500Mbps. The FIBER 500 package offers unlimited data when you sign up with AT&T. It is available to customers for $45 every month. When you sign up for this package, you may be required to pay some additional fees and taxes that apply.
FIBER 1 GIG
FIBER 1 GIG offers users connections of upload and download speeds of 1Gbps. You can sign up for this ultra-fast internet connection at a monthly cost of $60 each month. The package also offers HBO Max at no additional charge. When you sign up for this package, you may have to pay additional fees and taxes that apply.
Internet Plan
Expected Download Speeds
Price per Month
FIBER 300
300 Mbps
$35 per month
FIBER 500
500 Mbps
$45 per month
FIBER 1 GIG
940 Mbps
$60 per month
In Conclusion
AT&T offers high-speed internet connections to various places around the US. In areas where fiber internet providers are unavailable, you may still find AT&T Internet. What's more, is that these internet speeds can be purchased with some additional services by browsing through various AT&T Bundles. If you are looking for a high-speed internet connection, AT&T is the ISP for you.
