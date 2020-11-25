When weeding your garden, you'll be used to finding and killing any weeds that appear in your flower beds and around the borders, but many can take over your lawn. They can be harder to spot, but are no less damaging and can absorb the nutrients your grass needs, making it look malnourished and sad. Regular mowing will take care of the larger weeds, but other breeds can grow close to the soil's surface, and your lawn mower can’t touch them. For these weeds, you have two options - removing them by hand or by using chemicals.
Hand weeding
If you find you have a few scattered weeds over your lawn, removing them by hand is one of the best ways to deal with them. After you've moved the grass:
Take a trowel.
Dig the weed up by the roots.
Take care not to take too much grass along with it.
Cover the hole with compost, so that the grass can grow into the gap.
If you find you have some larger creeping weeds, you can use a rake and work against the direction the plant is growing to lift it from the earth, which can then be mowed over. For additional tips on keeping your lawn healthy, make sure to visit https://lawn.com.au/.
Chemical weeding
If your weed problem past the point where hand weeding is useful, then you may want to consider using a chemical weed killer. A few options depend on what weed you're battling with. The two main options are lawn sand and selective weed killers. An application of both lawn sand and weed killer will work on most common weeds like buttercups, clover, and dandelion, as well as most moss.
The best time of the year to apply your lawn sand is in the spring on a dry day. After using the treatment, make sure to water your lawn and rake up dead weeds that appear in the following weeks.
If you have bigger clumps of weeds appearing and a general treatment isn’t enough, you’ll want to consider a specific weed killer for the plant you’re having issues with. Your local garden store will have a selection of weed killers, so take the time to pick one that's suited for the job. When using a chemical weed killer in the spring, it's worth having a nitrogen-based fertilizer to hand, and applying it to your lawn after treatment to help the grass retain its health.
For the best results, your lawn should have started growing already, so using weed killer in the winter or autumn is generally not recommended, and the soil should be moist before you start. After treating your lawn, don't mow it for at least two or three days to let the chemicals work. If you find that the initial treatment isn't enough, you may need to apply again. With basic lawn care after these treatments, you should find that the number of weeds is significantly reduced, and you should be able to maintain a clear lawn through summer with only minor hand weeding.
