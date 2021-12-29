Knowing how to best save your money can help to improve your savings and keep your outgoings to a minimum. We’ve spoken to some renowned experts including Peter Kimpton the Chief Operating Office and Personal Finance expert at Family Money to find the best money-saving hacks that you can bring to your every day life.
Budgeting Methods
Try budgeting methods such as the 50/30/20 rule, which is an easy budgeting method that can help you to manage your money simply, effectively and sustainably. The rule suggests dividing your monthly income into three spending categories: 50% for needs, 30% for wants and 20% for your financial goals. The 50% towards needs includes regular essential outgoings such as rent, mortgage and bills. 30% should be set aside for ‘wants’ such as hobbies, shopping or subscriptions. Finally, 20% can be used for financial goals such as paying off debt, making investments or contributing to savings.
Meal Plan
Reduce your weekly spending at the supermarket by meal planning for the week to cut unnecessary costs and to efficiently plan what you need to purchase each week. Food shopping is one of the biggest weekly expenses for families in the UK. From setting a budget each week to planning the meals and food you will need, there's a range of things you can do to cut your spending.
Cut Fuel Costs
Fuel can be a large expense for drivers in the UK, keeping a close eye on fuel costs and making small changes can help you save money each month. Start by looking for the best prices in your local area, by using a cheaper petrol station could save you a few pence for every litre. It is also worth taking advantage of loyalty card schemes, collecting points the more you fill-up, the more points you can earn to exchange for money-off vouchers.
Cancel Unused Subscriptions
As the new year approaches it is worth checking your current subscription plans. Whether it’s fitness apps, TV or magazine subscriptions, it’s easy to sign up to different services and then forget about them but still be paying a set price each month. It is the perfect time to start fresh in 2022 with your subscriptions and to cancel any unnecessary payments. To do this take a look at your transactions and make a list of all the subscription services you’re paying for. Are there any you don’t use? Start by cutting those. Even with the subscriptions, you do use, question if you could try cutting those temporarily to see whether or not you miss them.
Look For Discount Codes
If you shop online always make sure to always spend an extra 5 minutes searching for a discount code. Sometimes, you may have to do something like sign up for a newsletter to receive a discount off your next order. Other times there may be a promo code you can find that will offer you a better deal. This can help you save money each time when shopping online by finding the latest discounts.
There are a number of tips and tricks that can help you to save money, penny by penny or pound by pound. Get saving today.
