Whether you are new in the field of playing paintball or a professional player, there will come a moment where you need to purchase a new paintball gun. However, buying new equipment can be a little intimidating, especially for newbie players who are not familiar with its technicalities. Purchasing equipment that does not suit you is a waste of money and something we don't like happening.
Hence, we have laid out some guidelines you can refer to and recommendations for the most suitable paintball guns for you.
Paintball Guns for Beginners
It can be intimidating for beginners to choose a paintball gun, especially if they are clueless about what they are looking for. Here's a quick guide and recommendation of what gun suits a newbie player best.
Tippmann Cronus
Nothing beats the Tippmann Cronus series as the best-recommended paintball gun for a beginner in the sport. Across different site reviews of best paintball guns, the Tippmann Cronus topped in all of them.
This paintball gun is best known for its lightweight and high accuracy rate. Even with its lightweight, players will enjoy its sturdiness and high reliable shots, which can be useful for beginners so they can hit their targets easily while on the field.
Tippmann Cronus only requires minimum maintenance. The disassembly and cleaning process is easy, and future customization can be done too.
Runner-ups:
Tippmann Cronus Basic
Spyder Victor
Paintball Guns for Professionals
Professional paintball players are more conscious of their gun of choice. They are more sensitive to its technicalities, which is why they see to it that the gun they purchased leans more to its versatility.
Since pro players have different playing styles, we listed down the best guns that work under different situations most pro players take into consideration.
Planet Eclipse Etha 2: The Gun for All-weather Condition
If you like playing outdoors, unexpected weather changes are inevitable. However, when you use Planet Eclipse Etha 2, you can still play at your best and enjoy the sport even more.
It features an ultra-responsive trigger and a fully adjustable circuit board that gives you more control in your firing modes. Rain or shine, your marker won't fail you.
Tippmann A5 Sniper: Firing at Long Distance
Paintball, especially in a more competitive scene, has different playing positions, including a sniper at a distance. The main highlight of A5 is its red dot aiming assistance and an extended 20-inch barrel for much-improved accuracy and incredible range coverage.
The best thing that comes with A5 is its custom housing. You can customize your gun in various ways that can help you improve your playing style in the field.
Choosing a paintball gun
Even though we have listed some of the best guns for beginner and pro players, choosing a paintball gun has other factors that need to be considered.
Take a look at these factors before purchasing equipment so you can pick what marker fits you best.
Physique
Your physique or build has something to do when choosing a paintball gun. Small built individuals, usually females, want a much lighter paintball gun to be able to move swiftly in the field.
The best example of this is the Empire Paintball Mini GS. Individuals with a huge physique should reconsider buying lightweight guns. Due to their muscle strength, they might find lighter guns uncomfortable to use.
Playing Style
This factor is often dismissed by many beginners in paintball, immediately jumping into buying equipment that doesn't fit their playing style. Are you a tactical player or a speed style player? Recognizing your playing style makes a huge difference when choosing your marker.
Playing Frequency
How often do you play in a week? Your answer will be a factor in what kind of equipment you should purchase. If you plan to play at least twice a week, you wouldn’t want to spend loads of money on equipment that would rarely be used. But if you plan on playing more often, consider buying a gun with versatile customization for future upgrades.
Mode of Playing
Are you just playing for fun, or are you going all-in competitive? Your answer would matter, just like your playing frequency. Consider these factors the most since you are going to use the marker more and in harsher conditions than cheap equipment might not endure.
Budget
Money matters. However, you can quickly address this concern by determining how much you wanted to play paintball. If you want to try the sport much longer, you could invest in getting equipment that’s a little more expensive than budget guns. That way, you can save money and experience playing the sport longer than what budget guns can do.
Takeaway
Buying paintball guns require some factors to consider to avoid purchasing equipment that doesn’t suit your needs. Beginners and pro players consider different things when getting their guns. The former’s choice would depend on the marker’s user-friendliness, while the latter prefers more versatility. However, it’s still recommended to purchase a gun that you’re comfortable with using, while at the same time, fits your budget and playing style.
