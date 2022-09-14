Whether it’s horses or cars, a day watching - and betting on - the big race is a fantastic experience. There’s an intensity to both sports that is hard to find anywhere else, and even watching on tv can’t capture the feel of being there live.  

Tracks like the Kansas City Speedway, which hosts the upcoming Hollywood Casino 400, might not have the name recognition of Daytona or Talladega. Many people only know the names of horse races, not the tracks. However, the track can make all the difference, and the riders and drivers understand how important it is to know each track by heart.

