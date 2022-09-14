Whether it’s horses or cars, a day watching - and betting on - the big race is a fantastic experience. There’s an intensity to both sports that is hard to find anywhere else, and even watching on tv can’t capture the feel of being there live.
Tracks like the Kansas City Speedway, which hosts the upcoming Hollywood Casino 400, might not have the name recognition of Daytona or Talladega. Many people only know the names of horse races, not the tracks. However, the track can make all the difference, and the riders and drivers understand how important it is to know each track by heart.
Racing fans in Kentucky are spoiled for choice when it comes to tracks. Here are our top picks for the best racetracks in the state.
Horse Racing
Churchill Downs, Louisville
Churchill Downs is home to one of the most famous and iconic horse races - the Kentucky Derby. Since it was founded in 1875, Churchill Downs has been one of the top tracks in the country. Alongside the Kentucky Derby, it hosts several Grade I, II, and III events, including the Kentucky Oaks, Secretariat Stakes, and the Mint Julep Handicap.
The track is easily recognizable due to the twin spires on top of the grandstands. The dirt track is a classic 1-mile loop, and there is a smaller turf track in the center. Churchill Downs can hold over 150,000 spectators, though the average race attracts closer to 50,000.
The refurbishment project undertaken in the early 2000s has modernized the track and its amenities without sacrificing its original elegance. A charming new feature is a mural that depicts every jockey to have won the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs is a must-visit for all horse racing fans.
Keeneland, Lexington
The Keeneland racetrack has been designated a National Historic Landmark, and it is easy to see why. The track began conducting races in 1936 and has continued to this day. It has worked hard to maintain the feel of the early days of American horse racing. It was only in 1997 that it began broadcasting race calls.
Keeneland hosts many Graded events. The Blue Grass Stakes and the Breeders’ Futurity Stakes are two of its biggest Grade 1 races. Both are Kentucky Derby qualifiers. Other famous races include the Raven Run Stakes, Shakertown Stakes, and Bourbon Stakes.
Ellis Park, Henderson
The changing course of the Ohio River has left Ellis Park stranded on what looks like the Indiana side of the Kentucky-Indiana border, but this racecourse is all Kentucky. The track was initially built for harness racing in the 1920s but quickly transitioned to a thoroughbred racetrack.
The Ellis Park Derby is one of the most important races held at the track because it is a qualifying race for the Kentucky Derby. It hosts the Ellis Park Breeders’ Cup and the Groupie Doll Stakes, its only Graded event.
Auto racing
Kentucky Speedway, Sparta
The Kentucky Speedway is the state’s premier racetrack. It’s a 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway that was opened in 2000. It is a world-class level speedway with seating for over 80,000 fans, a range of amenities options, and luxury clubs. From 2011-2020, the Kentucky Speedway was home to the Quaker State 400.
Unfortunately, the track is currently sitting idle. Due to a lack of attendance and other factors, NASCAR removed the Kentucky Speedway from their circuits after the 2020 season. As of this year, it had not been added back to the NASCAR Cup Series track list, but that doesn’t mean it’s out for good. Tracks are routinely shuffled in and out of circulation, so we may see the Kentucky Speedway back on the list soon, especially since it is a favorite among drivers.
Kentucky Motor Speedway, Whitesville
The Kentucky Motor Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval track with a paved infield figure 8 track. It hosts races across all the smaller divisions: pure stock, mini stock, stockcars, mini-mods, sportsman, super street, and scrappers. It’s the track you go to if you want to see traditional American racing and see some young racers who might make it big.
London Dragway, London
London Dragway is a classic dragstrip-style racetrack. This track may not have the bells and whistles of the major tracks on our list, but it is the perfect place to watch some good old-fashioned drag racing. Alongside the regular race schedule, there are fun events like the Southeast Gassers 1960s-era drag races.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.