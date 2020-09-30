Investing can be a scary game for people that are not experienced and know what they are doing. It is all about making correct estimates and seeing a potential in a company or product to scale and be profitable.
There are many different avenues for people to invest in. You could get into real estate properties and go for investments that bring in a consistent cash-flow. You can also invest in equities and hope to grow your money there.
But today, I am going to highlight one of the biggest risk-reward investments that you can make in today’s world. A startup company investment is a great investment if you can check all of the boxes that point towards the company being successful.
Some successful startup investors have totally different criteria, but I have put together a list of some of the main things that you could consider before investing your money into a startup. Remember that this is not financial advice, and you should consult with a financial professional before moving forward with any investment.
The Founder
One of the key things for any business to succeed is to have a proven winner at the steering wheel of the company. A great founder or leader of any business is going to pinpoint the company’s direction and have a clear strategy in mind.
It also means that a great leader is going to carve out their spot in the market or niche and know exactly who their customers are. A business that does not have great leadership is doomed to fail from the start.
Think of it like this, if a sports team has a terrible coach with no game plan, then how is the team going to be successful? Even if it is loaded with talent and potential, a bad leader will not put players in the right spot to win.
A Clear Solution
Unless it is a special circumstance, you should be looking into startup companies that solve a problem that needs solving. Any company that does not solve a problem for people or systems is almost doomed to fail for the start.
When identifying companies to invest in, you need to think about who they will help and how they will impact lives of consumers or business owners. If the answer is not clear, then you may want to stay away from them unless there is a different value proposition.
The Ability to Scale
For any business, and especially with startups, you need to identify if the business has a chance to scale within their market. A major warning sign for any startup is if the idea or product does not have a large market to scale and appeal to.
For example, if a startup has a product that is only for people in a certain region or a very small demographic, then it is not a good idea because investors will likely not see a return on their investment. An idea or product that appeals to a lot of consumers is going to perform much better if there is great leadership and a great team behind it.
When looking for a quality startup investment, make sure that there is a large market for the company to scale and being in more revenue. More revenue is going to lead to more of a probability of profit and a lucrative investment!
A Great Team
Not only is a great leader super important, but so is the supporting cast around the leader. A great team in a startup is so important to the growth and stability of the startup.
How do know that a team is above average and going to be successful? The truth is, there is not tried and true method to be exact. But what you can do is research the people involved in the startup and see if they have relative experience.
It really looks great for a startup company if they have experience on their side and have produced other successful startups in the past. If everyone on the team has no experience or positive track record, then it might be tough for them to gain popularity with investors.
A great supplement for a bad team is a proven leader and great idea, but even then, it is a tough sell to invest.
Invest in Businesses That Have Positive Cash Flow
For any business in the world, cash flow is one of the biggest reasons why they could close down and no longer operate. Cash is one of the most valuable resources in business, and that includes startups.
If a startup has a negative cash flow, they had better have plans to be able to stay afloat and get the company on the right track to becoming profitable.
When investing in a startup, you should try to avoid companies that are constantly losing money and do not have positive returns on the horizon. There are certainly some cases where this is not the case, so you need to use your own judgement and due diligence for your investing decisions.
Just remember that if cash flow becomes too negative and the business can no longer operate, then you are going to have a hard time recouping your investment.
So, there you have it for some of the biggest things to look at before investing in any startup. Some of the information may be hard to find or judge such as team members or cash flow, but the information is most likely out there.
The great thing about startup investing is that you can use platforms and methods such as crowdfunding to limit risk or gain a better insight to the company. Always do your own due diligence before any startup company investment, because it can be a very risky investment if you go into it very blind.
If you want other great resources for startup investing, you can check out this website called Entrepreneur.
Hopefully this post was useful for you and please share it with anyone that has interest in startup investing!
