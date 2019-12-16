If you're a business owner that needs to be able to take payments over the phone, then a virtual terminal may be the best option for you. A virtual terminal is a piece of software that allows you to add the card details of any customer into the system and complete payment. This may be useful for anyone that needs to take deposits or recurring payments. There are many options now available with different services and options as specific as Payment Processing for CBD. These are some of the best virtual terminals currently on the market.
Square
Features:
Takes payments at your laptop or PC
The sign-up process is simple, and the setup of the system is straightforward.
The payment confirmation is instant.
There's the ability to create custom receipts that can be printed out or sent to a customer over email.
Deposits into your account from transactions take one working day.
Takes payments physically in your store, as well as online through your website and virtually
Support is provided by a dedicated team over the phone, via email, as well as a dedicated resource center online.
You can see analytics in real-time with data on sales reporting.
Tools for managing your inventory
Square is a well-known provider of virtual terminals and can offer the ability for you to take payments physically in the store, as well as through your website and over the phone. The system is modern and the interface is simple to use. There are very low barriers to entry, and once you sign up, you can start taking payments straight away, which is perfect for anyone that needs a solution fast. You can set up the software on any laptop or PC, meaning you don't need any additional hardware to start using the system and take payments. You can also create custom receipts to send to your customers and add all of your inventory to the system to track stock available.
Worldpay
Features:
The software is all accessed online and is simple to use with a good user interface.
WorldPay is a leading provider of payment services, and because of this, it's able to handle almost any payment type you may need.
Gives you the ability to take payments physically, online, as well as over email and the phone
Costs are scaled and flexible to your personal needs.
Free to join
Worldpay is UK-based, and their support is available 24/7.
One of the most secure virtual terminals on the market
Benefits of a very well-established company with a long history in payment solutions
Another leading provider of financial and payment solutions, you have most likely already heard of Worldpay. The company is UK-based, but provides its services to companies all around the globe. Their English-based support team is well-trained and available at all times of the day, which is a great advantage for anyone that may take payments outside of working hours. Security is also market-leading, and has the support system to handle payments for some of the largest companies operating. The user interface is modern and simple to use, which makes taking payments a simple task.
