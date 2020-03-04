Whether wine, beer, or liquor, several important trends are emerging in today's market. These changes affect us at the state level as well as exist around the world. European neighbors and their attitudes toward drinking influence the way American consumers buy beverage products. In addition, distributors and laws that distributors must adhere to reach customers are being developed daily. Here you can see some of the biggest challenges facing the ølbrygning industry in 2020
1. Develop a presence online
The distribution of wine, beer, and spirits are traditionally constant. Most markets are going online to reach a wider audience, but the alcoholic beverages industry is still trying to build its own stance. Many brands can either move on their own or publish their name in partnership with an online distributor. On the other hand, it seems that if you want to be a competitor compared to the existing foreign neighbors of wine and spirits from the United States, you need to incorporate luxury into your online offers, not just comfort.
2. Consumers want an ethical brand
Alcoholic beverages transcend gender, and all ages but are over 21 years of age. Consumers are more conscious and want their products to be gender neutral. They have seen this trend already realized, presenting a new logo representing women. Drinking and its history are no longer men's games. If businesses want to stay relevant, they need to adjust their campaigns to include them all and expand their demographic reach.
3. Alcoholic beverages have more competition
The new legislation is being created every day in the United States to legalize cannabis sales. This trend is growing in popularity and is hindering the growth of the beverage industry. Fortunately, women, who make up a significant portion of consumers in the US beverage industry, have not progressed along this new green path. If beverage companies want to stay competitive and relevant, they need to pay attention to gender-neutral advice and focus their campaign on attracting more female consumers.
4. Work in regulation
Regulation itself is the biggest challenge for wine, beer, or liquor companies that choose to trade in the United States. In addition to federal law, there are also state laws that must be followed to produce and sell products. In addition to compliance with state and federal laws, taxes are a concern. Again, this varies from state to state, adding to the complexity of trying to distribute the product.
5. Moderation and small parts
As cannabis consumption is growing and becoming a significant competitor, the beverage industry must consider and pay attention to how products are packaged. Cannabis is being endorsed as a healthier option. If beverage companies want to be taken seriously, they should take steps to incorporate smaller container sizes or service options. There are movements in the moderation mode. Providing smaller product sizes helps balance product needs for both new and more mature consumers.
6. Direct marketing to consumers
Traditionally, alcohol sold in stores was based on a three-tier distribution model. Basically, it means that the alcohol manufacturer has to sell the product to the seller, and the seller has to sell it to the retailer. In this model, only sophisticated brands have the chance to sell countrywide. However, United States law, it states that wine and other low alcohol beverages can be avoided by selling them directly to consumers. Many winemakers already do this nationally and internationally through wine clubs on a regular basis.
The challenge for consumers directly with alcohol brands is to make it possible for buyers who have never tried to buy a beverage brand online. The customer approach and straight branding can help deal with this challenge.
7. Regulation management
When doing trade in the United States, obey regulations is the major confront is when doing business in the alcohol industry. In addition to many central laws, you must also obey state and local laws to sell your products. In addition, excess tax can quickly halt business model development. These systems fluctuate from state to state. If possible, move your business to less restrictive alcohol restrictions.
8. How to add to other consumer experiences
There is no need to completely rework the wheels to promote alcohol brands. In fact, the best thing is to go to places where people are previously enjoying alcoholic products. At music festivals, sporting events, and large seasonal gatherings, there are many alcohol brands that find very acceptable customers. In addition to the enjoyable experience of the members, these brands know how to protect their site in the remembrance of consumers. It gives a lasting impression.
Many Beer brands are known for apply of this scheme. For example, Beer Company regularly organizes parades in cities that celebrate sports championships. Fans can enjoy free products while enjoying the day. Other brands of alcohol pay attention to this practice and work to make it more aware.
9. There is the competition like never before that is not what you think
Almost every day, new laws are being developed in the United States. The purchase and use of hemp are completely legal. The rising status of cannabis has delayed the expansion of alcoholic beverages production.
However, it is interesting to focus on women who make up the majority of alcohol consumers in the United States. Well, they are not leading the way to change cannabis. In common, women still desire wine and spirits.
