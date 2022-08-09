In the age of mutating viruses, remote work is the safest option for most professionals.

Working from home is a gift and a curse. You cut down on commute costs and reclaim more time for yourself. But now you have to act as an administrative assistant in addition to your work duties.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription