Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 10:43 am
In the age of mutating viruses, remote work is the safest option for most professionals.
Working from home is a gift and a curse. You cut down on commute costs and reclaim more time for yourself. But now you have to act as an administrative assistant in addition to your work duties.
Organizing files is a mundane task, but it will make your job smoother in the long run.
Create a home filing system that best suits your work style and living situation. Keep reading for tips on how to set up a simple at-home organization system.
Every job eventually will need you to scan over signed or notarized documents. Save yourself a trip to the print shop by setting up an at-home print station.
Get a printing table with shelving so you can easily access your printing supplies. Keep extra printing ink on hand and avoid getting surprised in the middle of a print job.
You can store copy paper, staples, and writing utensils at your station. Have bottom tab dividers nearby to label and file away classified information quickly.
A printing station is a helpful addition to small home offices. They can go anywhere in your home away from your desktop. And these stations provide you with extra work and storage space.
You are stuck at your desk for the majority of your workday. So make sure your desk is functional and equipped with everything you need.
Get a desk with lockable drawers to reduce the chances of you losing pertinent documents.
Organize your desk drawers using hanging file folders and neon labels. This organizing hack helps you easily browse and locate the files you need.
Your work life collides with your personal life. And both lives require an overwhelming amount of paperwork.
The types of files you manage can vary from personal taxes to quarterly work reports. Create a designated place for every document in your home.
You may have the urge to save every document to your home screen for easy access. But a crowded home screen can make it more difficult to find what you need.
Create file folders on your computer based on work projects. You then can save all related documents to their respective folders.
Before you file anything away, you need an area where you can sort through your documents. Set up a desk file organizer and label one slot receivables and another slot completed.
Review your received files and attach a sticky note specifying their filing location. Place reviewed files in the completed pile and file away the documents at the end of your day.
Worksites are switching to telework, so you need a home filing system to maintain order in your work life. And beyond work documents, personal paperwork needs to be organized as well.
Visit the Business Services and Products sections for more home office hacks.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
New e-Edition is available
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.