To say that digital marketing is an ever-changing field is an understatement. Every day there is a new platform and tool for the people in digital marketing services to master. Even if they look unfazed and cool, marketers are adapting on the fly.
A decade ago, digital marketing in Thailand is far from what we have today. SEO was very different from what it is today. Back then there was no specific rule that Google eliminated keyword stuffing. But now things have changed, and marketing firms must adapt to these changes to help their clients.
The Digital Space
In 2010, only a few smartphones were available, and consumers only needed to open a website or two before making that buying decision. The digital space began to change, and customers evaluate a brand based on its website and how it maximizes its digital marketing efforts. Customers must know your company first before they contact you.
Another factor that influenced the changes in digital marketing is the technology and people’s relationship with devices. Let us look at the changes in digital marketing and how the marketing professionals are responding to these changes.
SEO
We have mentioned earlier about the changes in SEO and how it has affected the services offered by digital marketing firms.
The Panda update released by Google in 2011 has identified keyword stuffing as a black hat SEO technique. From then on, Panda update began rewarding companies who provide value to their users. SEO firms flourished since they understood these changes.
These firms offer SEO as part of digital marketing services that focus on content. The new trend is all about content and websites that can publish the best content and get the top rankings on Google.
Another reason why SEO is a relevant digital marketing service is the frequent changes in Google's algorithm. Google is an authority in the search engine industry. The algorithm changes favor companies who execute their SEO properly and are not using black hat techniques.
Local search is another focus of SEO. Due to Google’s Pigeon update in 2014, the local search was never the same again. With the help of SEO experts, Google rewards those who have optimized their websites fully for local SERPs. Thus, it became even more important for local businesses and startups to use this expertise of an SEO company.
Content Marketing
Before content marketing is simply a glorified version of blogging. However, content marketing has become so much more. There are videos and podcasts. Nowadays, people are consuming more content on social media. They open more websites and will read emails that would interest them.
For companies to ensure that they have these contents for their customers, you need to keep abreast with the current marketing trends. The changes in content marketing are not only on the way brands are posting their content, it has also changed the types of content.
People are consuming content in different forms. On top of that, there is specific content for every brand in every niche. There is a long list of changes in content marketing, but the bottom line is the quality of content. If your brand has not availed of digital marketing services from a reputable firm, you will not be able to have a relevant content strategy.
Social Media
Social media is not as relevant in digital marketing as it was ten years ago. Facebook and Twitter were not used to market products and services back then. However, the growth of social media users could not be ignored.
Social media strategies have become an integral part of digital marketing services Thailand. With more than three billion active users in the world, brands have to take the opportunity to reach their target audiences using these platforms.
The introduction of paid advertising on these social media platforms is another factor that has completely changed social media marketing. It is no longer enough to have a social media account; brands need assurance that these online users are seeing what they are posting.
Another revolutionary change in social media is automation. We are seeing a gradual shift from customer service representatives to chatbots. It is a clear manifestation of how far technology has advanced in the last decade.
Influencer Marketing
Another effect of social media in digital marketing is the rise of brand ambassadors. The increase in the use of social media has made companies turn to celebrities and popular figures to act as brand ambassadors on their social media platforms.
Mobile Friendliness
People are attached to their smartphones. They use it to message friends, take photos, and shop. This behavior has a major impact on digital marketing over the years. Since the iPhone entered the scene, it has created a dramatic shift in the world of marketing and access to the internet.
Apps and mobile browsers are included in the agenda and consequently, mobile advertising has also evolved. Google introduced mobile indexation and has established penalties for website owners to comply. If a brand is not up to speed, it will be left behind.
Conclusion
It is fascinating how digital marketing has evolved over the last ten years and how it will continue to develop in the coming years. Companies must increase their web and social media presence as well to keep up.
That means they must stay on top of the best practices and trends to come up with better strategies. To do this, they should hire a reliable digital marketing firm that will make their brand responsive to these changes.
