Lives are literally in our hands when we get behind the wheel of a car. So, it's easy to see why reckless driving is taken so seriously. A driver who drives a motor vehicle in such a way that it endangers others is guilty of reckless driving. In contrast to other traffic regulations, such as speeding fines, negligent driving is subject to significant variation based on the circumstances of each case.

Here are specific factors which may qualify as reckless driving:

  • Environment factors - These factors include the time of day, weather conditions at the time, other people or animals in the area, the vehicle's characteristics, a driver's prior knowledge of the area, as well as many other things.

  • Beyond negligence - In some cases of reckless driving, the driver knows that what they are doing on the road isn't entirely safe, yet they still do it.

  • Risk to safety - Reckless driving can also take place on an empty road with no drivers present. It's still a risk to the safety of the driver themselves.

  • Per Se - "Per Se" reckless driving conditions are those listed specifically by state. Some of these include certain speed limits, passing a bus, or train tracks while the gate is down.

What Are The Penalties of Reckless Driving?

Penalties that can follow a reckless driving charge are:

  • Jail time - Some states charge reckless drivers with felonies rather than misdemeanors. Misdemeanors can result in up to one year of jail time, while felonies can result in longer terms, even time in state prisons.

  • Fines - These can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the state or offense type.

  • Probation -  If you violate any of your probationary restrictions, such as working or seeing your supervision officer on a regular basis, your monitoring may be revoked, and you may be imprisoned. Probation is generally for a year or more.

  • Driver's license suspension - In most circumstances, when someone is convicted of reckless driving in the United States, he or she must serve a 30-day license suspension. If the driver has prior reckless driving convictions or other traffic misdemeanors on his or her record, he or she may face shorter suspensions and greater penalties.

Consult a Lawyer

Every person facing a reckless driving charge should contact a local criminal defense lawyer right away. A local attorney will be familiar with state laws, which will assist you in making an educated decision. A negligent driving ticket should not be treated as a simple traffic citation; contact an experienced criminal defense attorney right away. You don’t want it to be next to impossible to obtain car insurance again. 

 

 

