Creating the perfect environment to sleep in is essential and can help to enhance your overall sleep quality. This is why choosing the perfect mattress for your body is so important. But it’s not just a supportive, comfortable mattress that can have an impact, but your pillow too. You may not realise it, but there are pillows to suit all sleep positions, and choosing the right one means you can wake up feeling refreshed and rested. Whether you’re looking for thebest pillows for back sleepers, or you need a pillow that will provide pressure relief – there is something for everyone. Read on as we take a closer look at various types of pillows and their uses.
Memory Foam Pillows
You may know about memory foam and what it has to offer because it’s most commonly featured in modern mattresses – but you can also benefit from memory foam pillows. These pillows are incredibly supportive, and not as soft and lofty as you might find with a feather or down pillow, and because of this, they work perfectly when it comes to pressure relief and enhanced support. They are a good choice for a back sleeper that needs to take the pressure off their neck and head and can suit those that wake up with shoulder pain. Foam pillows are comfortable, and great for keeping the spine aligned throughout the night. Front and side sleepers may find these types of pillows too rigid for a comfortable night’s sleep.
Feather Pillows
These pillows are stuffed with feathers and are some of the most luxurious on the market. They are soft and plush and can contour to the body – which is great for anyone that finds comfort in wrapping their arms around their pillow during the night. The softness of these pillows suits stomach sleepers, as a soft contrast to their medium/firm mattress to keep their body supported and aligned. These fluffy pillows are not only comfortable but can mould around the head and neck. If you’re looking for pressure relief, these pillows may not be the best option. Whilst you should fluff your pillow to keep it soft and full, they are durable and can last for up to three years.
Down Pillows
Similar to feather pillows, down creates a soft, fluffy pillow that creates the most luxurious feel. They are known for being fluffy and can provide comfort and contouring to both stomach and back sleepers. You can choose from different fills when it comes to down pillows, allowing you to choose whether you prefer a higher fill for a fluffier pillow or a lower fill. These pillows can lose their shape, so it’s always best to keep them fluffed up as best possible. These pillows are adaptable, provide comfort, and can help you stay warm in the colder months.
Latex Pillows
These pillows are some of the best on the market. They can be suitable for all sleepers as they provide head and neck support to allow for enhanced pressure relief. They are also hypoallergenic, so if you wake up feeling stuffy, or irritated, a latex pillow could solve your problems! Latex pillows are also more environmentally friendly, so if you’re hoping to reduce your carbon footprint, this type of pillow may be the best choice. They are similar to memory foam but tend to be more responsive. If you sleep hot, a latex pillow can provide cooling effects to help regulate your temperature.
Aromatherapy Pillows
These pillows are different to others on the market. Aromatherapy pillows feature common essential oils that can help with various ailments. For example, a lavender-scented pillow can help you drift off to sleep more easily and can also help soothe skin conditions. Camomile-scented pillows can help to reduce anxiety and chronic headaches. It helps to do a bit of research before deciding which would suit you best, but if you are struggling to drift off, or suffering from conditions that make it difficult to sleep, aromatherapy pillows can help you to relax and unwind naturally.
