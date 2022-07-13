The cryptocurrency industry is now rapidly developing, demonstrating growth and wide adoption. We can observe numerous projects emerging in the market, including NFT, blockchain games, Metaverses, etc. Amid the industry development, many crypto platforms offer a variety of features and tools that help users receive passive income.

It might be a challenging task for a beginner to find a suitable and user-friendly platform for operations with cryptocurrency at once. The best crypto exchange is one that offers tolerable fees, a sufficient number of trading pairs, a high level of credibility, a convenient interface, a higher trading volume, and, of course, thorough protection of users’ assets. The list of the best crypto exchanges includes:

  • Binance

  • WhiteBIT

  • OKEx

  • Huobi Global

Let’s consider the example of WhiteBIT exchange and run through its features and reasons why it belongs to the list of the best services.

WhiteBIT Exchange

The company is young yet has demonstrated credibility and a high level of service in more than 150 countries, gaining over 2 million users worldwide. The exchange was founded in Estonia in 2017. It operates under European jurisdiction and complies with AML and KYC requirements.

Some facts about the WhiteBIT exchange:

  • The platform charges a 0,1% fee for transactions. Deposits and withdrawals are made through  Advcash, Perfect Money, Qiwi, Yandex, Visa, Mastercard.

  • The exchange offers a suitable and user-friendly interface, a convenient application for Android and IOS for trading on the go. 

  • The platform performs a pretty high daily trading volume for the young exchange - $976.00M.

  • Over 400 trading pairs, including trading with fiat, are available.

  • 96% of clients' assets are stored on cold wallets, the rest 4% - on hot wallets. It ensures a proper security level for the company’s clients.

  • Demo account. Beginners may practice their skills using a demo account with no risk of losing real money.

  • Efficient and lightning-fast tech support 24/7.

Thus, the answer to the question: “What is the best crypto exchange?” is clear - it is WhiteBIT.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription